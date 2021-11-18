Experts have warned a rare eclipse happening Friday night will put us all "on edge" and force "massive endings".

A "blood moon" seen from Auckland in February 2018. A "blood micro-moon" is due in our night skies this Friday. Photo / Michael Craig

A rare "blood moon eclipse" we've not seen for more than 500 years is set to occur on Friday night – and experts say we should prepare for chaos as it will "wreak havoc" on our emotions.

It will be the longest partial lunar eclipse this century — lasting three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds — however, depending on where you are, it will only be visible for small windows of time.

Astrologers are warning people to prepare for "cosmic chaos" as the earth moves between the sun and the moon, blocking out the sun's light.

While it is technically only a "partial eclipse" as the moon's face will be 97 per cent covered by the deepest part of the Earth's shadow, it will still have a strong astrological effect USA Today reports.

It will also temporarily turn the moon a deep red colour, making it a "blood moon".

The last "blood moon eclipse" that lasted this long was 580 years ago, according to Forbes.

Movie of the "NEAR TOTAL ECLIPSE." LONGEST PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE in 580 years occurs on morning of November 19th. 1st parts of the eclipse begin at 1:02AM EST. Max eclipse occurs at 4:02 AM when 97% of MOON in darkest part of Earth's shadow. pic.twitter.com/2HwPpqPbbd — Holcomb Observatory (@holcombobserv) November 13, 2021

How will the lunar eclipse affect us astrologically?

Lunar eclipses are one of the most intense tools that the universe uses to "shift our paths and force us to evolve", US astrologer Kyle Thomas told the NY Post.

"Each day that we march closer to November 19 we will notice a crackle electrify the air," he said.

"People will be on edge as if they sense that something major is just about to happen."

The popular horoscopes guru, who has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, explained lunar eclipses bring "massive endings, turning points and revelations to our lives".

"They often trigger destined or fated events to occur," he said.

Melbourne astrologer Janelle Palibrk said there are things people can do to help prevent this "emotionally tense time" from causing too much damage.

"You should trust your instincts and follow your intuition to guide you in the direction you need to go," she told Elle Australia.

"Remember, an eclipse happens when the sun, moon and earth are all aligned, if you focus on that energy you can begin to align your life naturally."

Kyle said this partial lunar eclipse is a great time to "change and redirect your life" depending on your zodiac.