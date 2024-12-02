Advertisement
Exercising to lose weight? Science says it rarely works

By Gretchen Reynolds
Washington Post·
7 mins to read
Why running won’t burn all the pie – and how our metabolisms adjust to activity over time. Photo / 123rf

A metabolism researcher dispels myths about the way we burn calories and how this changes as we age.

When Herman Pontzer began studying the metabolisms of the Hadza, a tribe of modern hunter-gatherers in Tanzania, for a 2012 study, he assumed they’d be incinerating calories like

