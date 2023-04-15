Ethically Kate: What are some environmentally friendly ways to heat my home?

Using a heating app is a good way to keep costs down. Photo/Getty Images.

What are some of the most environmentally friendly and cost-efficient ways to heat your home when it’s chilly?

When our house was simply a flat we had a “put on another jumper” rule in lieu of turning on the heat pump. This was a money-saving hack but worked out better for the environment too. In a single-glazed house in Auckland, built in 1969, this strategy was only just manageable though unsustainable for our health. After working from home for the past five and a half years, last winter we decided to upgrade our heating systems so I could actually type on my laptop during winter instead of struggling with frozen fingers.

One of the first things we did was gather advice from Brightr about the most efficient heating systems. They inspect your house and give you free guidance on the most cost-effective heating solutions. Generally, cost-effective means using less energy, so this makes for the most environmentally friendly option too. Their expertise was incredibly helpful. For example, we had considered upgrading to double glazing. We thought this was one of the main heating inefficiencies of our house, however, the expert was able to explain that it wouldn’t increase the R-value of our windows by nearly as much as new curtains would. Instead of spending our entire savings on double glazing, we invested in an efficient heat pump and two small heaters, and are still scouting for curtains.

Your house will be different from mine, but there are so many great ways to heat your home in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. Purchase good curtains (you can find great ones second-hand), draft-proof windows and doors, heat smaller rooms and spend time there, insulate your floors and ceilings, avoid drying washing in the main areas of your home (it will cool the room down), cook when you’re cold, choose an energy provider that offers a free daily “power hour”, opt for a heat pump with a strong energy-efficiency rating and invest in one with Wi-Fi controls so you can automate how much it is used from an app on your phone.