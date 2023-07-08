Ethically Kate: There’s a lot of pressure to have kids’ goody bags at birthday parties. How can I make them sustainable?

Children's party bags can be sustainable, educational and fun. Photo/ 123rf

OPINION

Hearing the words “goody bags” takes me right back to my childhood. I remember the absolute joy of grabbing a flimsy plastic bag with a cheesy birthday saying written on it as I walked out of a party, slightly sore from playing too much Twister. I couldn’t wait to go home and empty it on to the floor to reveal what type of sugary lollies, junky plastic toys, stickers, and chewing gum (which also contains plastic by the way) I had procured.

The pressure is real; goody bags are a big deal for kids BUT you can make the most of this opportunity and spread sustainable joy while inspiring other parents too.

Think simple. I know planning a birthday party is a big deal, so don’t make the goody bags more complex than they need to be. For a cheap and sustainable option, how about an envelope made by your child filled with seeds that you’ve captured from your garden. When flowers “go to seed” we often pull them out and start again with seedlings from the store.

Instead, let them go to seed, dry them out, and give the gift of gorgeous flowers and plants that party attendees can enjoy in their own homes. This is a great talking point and a thoughtful parting gift instead of a tacky one. If you don’t have time on your hands, buy seeds from a local store and encourage your child to help customise the packets.

Sticking with the DIY theme, choose a topic that your child loves and find a kit to match. For example, if they love birds, find a paper pop-out bird kit that kids can pull apart and put together to make their own bird decorations. If they like the beach, find a DIY ocean animal kit - you know the ones made from wood that the kids can paint themselves. A mini jigsaw, materials to make a sock puppet, or a book will do the trick too.

Personally, if I was suddenly responsible for the goody bags at a birthday party, I would grab all the jars from my jar cupboard or recycling bin, throw on a large batch of cookies, find repurposed ribbons in my craft cupboard, and get to work. The cookies are stacked in the jars, the ribbon is tied around the top of the jar and boom… done.

If none of these options stand out to you, think of consumables instead of junk that sits around. Choose a bag that is reusable or at least made from home compostable paper and stick to the affordable option. There’s no point in spending money on a party favour that is going to sit on a kitchen bench collecting dust for the rest of the year. No matter what it is, that is not sustainable for anyone involved.