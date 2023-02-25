Ethically Kate: Is it possible to travel sustainably?

As Kate Hall explains, by thinking practically and avoiding following the mainstream, you can have a great adventure with less of an impact on the planet. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Hall gives practical advice on how to travel lightly and minimise your impact on the planet.

Q I’m keen to do my OE and I want to travel to a few places along the way. How can I travel sustainably?

A I am writing this piece from Amritsar, India. Firstly, some “hardcore eco warriors” will tell you that travel is never sustainable and to ditch your OE dreams. Ignore them.

One of the core parts of sustainable living is learning from other people with different world views and cultures. Plus, there are so many ways to travel sustainably.

Avoid air travel when possible

For example, although we flew from Aotearoa New Zealand to India, I have tried my best to use the train for domestic trips.

This has meant my husband and I have done 18-hour travel days instead of two-hour flights, but it has saved us money and we’ve seen more of India in the process. Your flights will be the biggest carbon emitters of your trip, so whenever you can avoid getting on a plane, consider it a win.

Waste will be easy to avoid if you have the right tools with you.

I travel with two collapsible reusable containers to carry home leftovers when I don’t eat all of my meal.

Accommodation with fridges are ideal, and this fridge/reusable container combo will save you money too.

I take reusable cutlery with me, just in case, and adore my Water-to-Go drink bottle that eliminates bacteria and viruses. This bottle helps me reduce my reliance on plastic water bottles in places where tap water is not drinkable, but the key word here is “reduce”. I still use some plastic water bottles when I need to, as the most sustainable option is not getting sick!

Purchase products, food, and tours from local companies - not global corporations

Offset your carbon emissions. Respect local communities. Conserve energy and water wherever you go. Visit parks and conservation areas. Pick accommodation options that have sustainable values. Volunteer your time. Talk to the locals for ideas on where to go. Take a bike tour. Bring your own toiletries. Bring a simple clothing repair kit so you don’t have to replace things if they break. Travel light to reduce the weight of your bags and therefore your carbon footprint.

Before I get too carried away, in summary, if you think practically and avoid simply following the mainstream, you’ll have an amazing adventure with less impact on the planet.

Safe travels!