Not everything has to be brand new when it comes to back-to-school purchases. Photo / Getty

Kitting out your child with back-to-school gear doesn’t have to cost the earth. Kate Hall shares some useful tips on how to get ready for school sustainably.

I still use unfinished exercise books purchased more than15 years ago. My mum hates wasting good resources, so they came with me when I left home.

Sustainable back-to-school purchases begin with shopping in your own home. Pull out the nine used pages and call it a new book, deep clean the lunch box, sharpen those short pencils for one last hurrah, and glue the cracked ruler back together.

You’re not being a bad parent by saving money and using what you already have; you’re the most clever parent at the school, in my humble opinion.

After a deep scrounge around for existing items on your “back to school” list (top tip: turn it into a treasure hunt with the kids), be smart about new purchases.

Second-hand stores are generally filled with things like pens, pencils, books, colouring supplies and folders. Often the most unique and sought-after stationery can be found there, you just have to look a little harder and ask the lovely staff.

Avoid plastic adhesive on your exercise books when possible.

Either go without (which I have seen work just fine), try a reusable alternative like EZ Covers or, if you’re crafty, cover the books with your own DIY second-hand fabric covers.

Choose highlighter pencils made from wood instead of plastic, plus there are brilliant lunch box options on the market. My favourites are Bento Ninja’s stainless steel lunch boxes with enough dividers to encourage you to buy big bags of snacks rather than pesky plastic-wrapped one-serving packets.

If you know of families with school leavers, check what they are doing with their old school supplies. If you have excess supplies, find someone who needs them.

I understand the stigma around second-hand school supplies and feel frustrated when schools demand new-new-new, but push back.

Just because something has been used does not mean it decreases in value. This mentality will not change unless we all question existing systems and what better way to do this than to cover your books in cute fabric and send your kid to school with the coolest vintage pencil sharpener around?