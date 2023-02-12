Ethically Kate: Can I trust that NZ-made products are ethically produced?

Your buying power is bigger than you think and as a customer, you have the right to ask questions. Photo / Supplied

The “buy local” message has quickly become just as popular as “be a tidy Kiwi”, yet it’s definitely not as simple.

Unfortunately, whenever there are human beings there is exploitation.

It’s true that New Zealand has more regulated and reasonable working conditions than many other countries, but “NZ-made” certainly does not mean it has been made by people who were treated well and paid fair wages.

For example, I have been messaged multiple times by past workers of a popular New Zealand-made clothing company who left because of mistreatment.

This brand is well known for its local production and people seek it out because of this.

I’m sure we’ve all experienced frustrating past employers who’ve set their expectations too high, pushed us to work long hours and mismanaged sensitive situations, but the frequency of messages and reoccurring stories I’ve been told means I will not buy from the brand.

There’s no doubt that buying locally produced goods is excellent for many reasons, including less fuel used to transport the items and more money invested back in the local economy, but it shouldn’t be used as the only guiding factor in your purchasing decisions.

Before purchasing a product, ask the company who made it how they ensured the makers were paid fair wages and treated decently (like all humans should be), what the product is made from, and how the organisation addresses things like waste, carbon footprint, and packaging.

Your buying power is bigger than you think and as a customer, you have the right to ask questions.