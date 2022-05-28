"I wasn't Eric the athlete anymore, just Eric Murray, Dad and would-be golfer." Photo / Supplied

Two weeks ago, champion rower Eric Murray could never have imagined that on the weekend of his 40th birthday, he'd be spending it getting a fake tan, showing off his "heavage" in a low-buttoned sheer lilac shirt, while dancing the rumba on the telly.

"It's crazy, right? And dancing is completely unnatural for me!" Eric tells Woman's Weekly after spending his birthday morning rehearsing on set for Dancing with the Stars before more media interviews that afternoon.

So is it all work or does he have anything planned to celebrate his special day?

"My girlfriend and I are actually going to watch a performance of Elektra Shock on stage in Auckland's K' Road, so I have a feeling this old bugger might get danced on by a few drag queens."

Getting cheeky with Elektra Shock, aka DWTS judge James Luck. Photo / Supplied

Every Tuesday, Eric travels back home to Cambridge with his professional dance partner Loryn Reynolds to continue training and see his 10-year-old son Zac, who is on the autism spectrum.

"I'm Zac's primary caregiver, so I have to make sure that comes first over everything else," says the former Olympian. "Loryn and I train in school hours, then Grandma and Grandad come to look after him on the show weekends if he's not with his mother Jackie.

"I put DWTS on the iPad the other day to show him my dancing and he was watching it, then looking at me, then he'd look back down and look back at me, like, 'What are you doing Dad?'" laughs Eric.

Putting his best foot forward with Loryn. Photo / Supplied

"Because of his inability to communicate through speaking, that's where it gets hard for him. He'll be standing there wanting something and pointing, and I know what he wants, but other people don't. So his iPad will be one of his main ways of communicating."

The devoted dad, who last week had to withdraw from the competition due to Covid, says he hadn't considered bringing Zac to the live show as the flashing lights and loud music would probably be too much sensory overload for him.

Creating awareness and change in the neuro-diverse community is one of the reasons Eric signed up for the hit show, and to raise money for his charity Autism New Zealand, which he is a patron of.

"Most of the awareness actually is about us as the general public being kind and respecting one another," he tells. "My hope is no one would ever hear degrading comments like, 'Look at that weirdo', but that people would accept and embrace each other's differences.

"I've made it a point with Zac's autism to make him as much of a functioning member of society as possible and take him out to places.

"Most people around Cambridge know Zac. He's quite confident and capable everywhere we go, and especially loves certain parts of Mitre 10 and walking nine holes of the golf course with me.

After all the heavy lifting, Eric was defeated by Covid. Photo / Supplied

"He loves being in the outdoors most of all though. That was the big decision in putting in a swimming pool because he absolutely loves the water – he's trying to swim now, even though it's way too cold. He'll sit on his ring in the middle of the pool or play on the side, with sensory things that help keep him calm."

Eric – who along with partner Hamish Bond formed New Zealand's most successful rowing team – won two Olympic Gold medals before retiring in 2017. When time came to hang up his oar, he says he felt content he had achieved everything he had wanted to.

"I had done my time," he tells. "Looking back, I think I'm very lucky. And I never used the word 'luck' while I was competing because luck doesn't come into the equation – you've got to be good enough to win.

"But I was lucky in that I achieved everything I wanted to. And that only comes to a small amount of people in high-performance sport. Everyone wants to win an Olympic gold medal but not many get one.

Celebrating with Hamish. Photo / Supplied

"I knew I could walk away and be like, sweet as. And after being away for three months every year, I really wanted more time with Zac.

"He was starting school when I finished rowing, so I thought, 'Okay, this is my next chapter to be at home and be self-employed, exploring some new business opportunities. I wasn't Eric the athlete any more, just Eric Murray, Dad and would-be golfer."