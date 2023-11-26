Royal biographer Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, has taken aim at Princess Kate. Photo / AP

Royal biographer Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame has taken aim at Princess Kate.

Speaking to The Times last week to promote his book - that isn’t due to be released until November 28, Scobie brutally took aim at the Princess of Wales, claiming she is something who is “terrified to do anything more than grinning photo ops”.

He continued to say, “In the coverage of Kate, we infantilise her massively, so the bar is always lower,” adding, “The small achievements that we’ve seen from the Princess of Wales wouldn’t, perhaps, be noticed if they were from another member of the family. But with Kate it’s like, ‘Wow!’”

While speaking to the paper, the author - who is known to be close friends with Meghan Markle, insisted the monarchy is at a “pivotal moment” and it’s resulting in a crisis for the Royal family, “That crisis being a lack of interest from young people, an apathy, a growing republican movement, questions over whether the family still uphold the morals and values of the crown that the Queen did such a great job of.

The author claimed the bar is lower for Princess Kate compared to other members of the Royal family. Photo / AP

“Rather than ever facing or confronting the challenges of modern times, whether that is diversity or other social issues, the institution of the monarchy regularly turns away from that, and relies on support for things of the past.”

Scobie also hit out at King Charles and his heir, Prince William. Contradicting other royal writers who have insisted the pair have become closer since Harry’s royal resignation in 2020, Scobie claims the future King knows his father’s reign is “only transitional” and is “acting accordingly”, working in his own “silo”.

It comes after news that the book has made a bold claim about the current state of Kate and Meghan’s relationship insisting the sisters-in-law haven’t spoken in over four years with Scobie suggesting their last conversation was in 2019.

In an extract shared with a French magazine, Paris Match, the author describes Kate as “cold” and alleged she has spent more time “talking about” Meghan, than she has ever spent with her.

Omid Scobie contradicts claims King Charles and Prince William have become closer since Prince Harry's royal resignation in 2020. Photo / AP

He also claims the Princess of Wales is said to “jokingly shiver” when she hears Meghan’s name and insists there is “no going back” for the two sisters-in-law.

A source is quoted in the book saying: “[Catherine] was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children… but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews.”

Scobie and Meghan’s friendship is well known after the former Suits actress was forced to admit under oath in the High Court that she had authorised an aide to secretly brief Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand on his first book despite previously denying any co-operation.

However, it’s unclear whether the Duchess has had any involvement in Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival



