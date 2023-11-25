King Charles reportedly erred on the side of caution when talking to his estranged son Prince Harry. Photo / AP

King Charles reportedly erred on the side of caution when talking to his estranged son Prince Harry, a new book has claimed.

Omid Scobie - a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - is releasing his second book, Endgame this week and extracts of its contents have started to make their way to media outlets, with the most recent allegedly revealing how the Royal family were advised to deal with the Duke of Sussex.

Scobie, 42, has become known as “Meghan’s mouthpiece” after the former Suits actress was forced to admit under oath in the High Court that she had authorised an aide to secretly brief Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand on his first book despite previously denying any co-operation.

The last time both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were with the Royal family was after Queen Elizabeth's death last year. Photo / AP

While it’s unclear whether the Duke or Duchess have had any involvement in Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, he has nonetheless shared an alleged conversation between King Charles and Harry following the release of the Prince’s tell-all memoir, Spare in January.

In an extract shared with French magazine Paris Match, it was reported the book claims the King was “cautious” and alleged the message he shared with Royal family members was to not trust Harry with anything and to ignore both the book’s claims and what he was saying to promote it.

A source spoke to Scobie allegedly revealing Charles and Harry’s conversation post-Spare, “He wanted to limit their discussion to a harmless exchange,” the insider said adding, “Concerning Harry, the message that circulated in the family was not to trust him... everyone took it very seriously.”

Scobie continues to say in the book that despite Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the Royal family, they allegedly continue to keep Charles “up to date” and send him “photos of their children”.

It comes weeks after Prince Harry is said to have called his dad King Charles for the first time in six months to wish the monarch a happy 75th birthday.

The royal, 39, has reportedly not spoken to his father since April, just before Charles’ coronation, but he reportedly picked up the phone from his mansion in Los Angeles, where his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is also said to have spoken to the King.

A source told The Sun: “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”