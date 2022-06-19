Empty hours: Why overnight fasting may not be wise for some

We do not yet fully understand the benefits versus risks of extended fasting between an evening meal and breakfast. Photo / 123RF

Extended overnight fasting, as promoted by diet guru Michael Mosley, may not be wise for older people. By Jennifer Bowden.

Question:

I am 80 years old and try to keep active and eat well. I am finding it difficult to reconcile your advice about time-restricted eating (February 19 and March 5) – including that older adults not fast longer than 12 hours, to avoid physical impairment – with that of Dr Michael Mosley, whose book Fast Asleep recommends leaving 12-14 hours between evening meal and breakfast: advice he tested on himself. Admittedly, Mosley's guidance does not explicitly refer to the older age group.

Answer:

One of the first rules of nutrition research I learnt at university was that one individual's experience does not prove a scientific hypothesis. And although Michael Mosley quotes plenty of other studies, we can't be sure how scientifically valuable they are without independent scrutiny.

So, although I appreciate Mosley's enduring enthusiasm, we need to look at the bigger picture and how any research applies to people of different genders, ethnic groups and genetic profiles living in different environments with varying lifestyles. And we must also consider the long-term impacts of any dietary regime, not just the immediate short-term results.

For example, according to researchers, Mosley's Fast 800 diet produces an average 8.7kg weight loss for dieters that is maintained for one year. It sounds impressive, but in reality, it is a short-term result only. Because, as a 2020 review in the BMJ pointed out, statistically, almost all dieters regain all of their lost weight within five years. Moreover, regularly losing and regaining weight (so-called yo-yo dieting) is associated with increased health risks and often results in additional weight gain. So, the dieter ends up heavier after the diet than before they started due to irreversible metabolic changes induced by the diet.

I mention Mosley's diet plans to illustrate the difference between short-term results and long-term impacts.

Back to the overnight fasting. As you've pointed out, Mosley is not in the same age group as you. And we cannot assume that what is good for a 65-year-old European male is good for everyone else. After all, white, middle-aged men are not the default setting for humanity. Rather, humans come in a staggering array of options.

In truth, we do not yet fully understand the benefits versus risks of extended fasting between an evening meal and breakfast. For instance, a review published in December in Experimental Gerontology noted that time-restricted eating and 5:2 intermittent fasting (where your diet is limited to 500-600 calories two days a week) produce modest weight loss and reductions in blood pressure among middle-aged and older adults.

However, these were short-term trials in small groups. The researchers recommended longer trials with larger population groups to better understand the risks and benefits of different forms of intermittent fasting among middle-aged and older individuals, including the potential for extended overnight fasting to affect physical functioning. As my previous columns noted, there is emerging evidence that fasting for more than 12 hours can be harmful for older adults.

And there are real concerns, backed by scientific evidence, about the potential harms of weight loss among older adults – we cannot assume that it is universally desirable or health-promoting for this group.

Indeed, a study published in April in Nature Ageing noted that being overweight or mildly obese is associated with reduced mortality in those aged over 80 in China.

In summary, one person's experience with any dietary or lifestyle regime is just that: one person's experience. And when assessing evidence from large trials of nutritional regimes, we must consider whether results for the population group involved (age, ethnicity, gender, lifestyle, etc) apply to other groups and whether the trial was short-term or long-term. Because, as it turns out, what is good for the goose may not be good for the gander.