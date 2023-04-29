Easy greens: how to make the most of this season’s vege

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dark green leafy veg are packed with all the good things and it’s certainly no chore to pack them in your diet with these enticing recipes

Photo / Tamara West

Green leaf galette

Serves 6

1½ cups flour

135g butter, very cold and cut into small even-sized pieces

⅓ cup water, cold

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 pinch dried chilli flakes

2 bags red chard leaves, about 600g, any tough stems removed, and well washed

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 cup gruyere cheese, grated

1 serving milk, for glazing

Heat the oven to 190C. Lightly oil spray or line with baking paper a swiss roll tin (about 30cm x 22cm).

Place the flour with a pinch of salt in the bowl of a food processor and process for 10 seconds. Add the butter and process until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the water and process until the pastry forms large lumps. Turn out on to a lightly-floured bench top and quickly bring together with your hands.

Roll the pastry out to fit tin, allowing the pastry to just overlap the sides. Place in the refrigerator while you make the filling.

Heat olive oil in a large frying pan and add the onion. Cook over a low heat, until the onion is soft and just beginning to colour. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute then sprinkle in chilli flakes. Transfer to a plate.

Thickly slice ruby chard and divide into 4. Place the first quarter in the frying pan with just the water that is clinging to the leaves and cook until wilted and soft. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining ruby chard. Set aside to cool a little.

Remove pastry from the refrigerator and spread ricotta across the base. Spread over the onion mixture, top with the wilted ruby chard and sprinkle with grated gruyere cheese. Fold overlapping pastry over the filling. Brush pastry with a little milk and place in the oven to cook for 35 minutes or until the pastry and filling are golden.

Remove from the oven and leave to set for about 5 minutes before cutting into pieces for serving. Serving with a simple green salad.

Note: You can use silverbeet instead of red chard, but if using white stems cook off before green leaves as they take longer to soften. Or use baby silverbeet leaves, which are available in some supermarkets and greengrocers.

Recipe / Kathy Paterson

Photo / Babiche Martens

One-pan garlic butter beans with sumac, kale and feta

Serves 2

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped finely

3 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

2 tsp sumac

1 Tbsp finely chopped red chilli

1½ cups butter beans, rinsed

4 cups chopped kale

1 tsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

100g crumbled feta

½ cup chopped mango (optional)

Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 minutes to soften.

Stir through the sumac and chilli until fragrant. Add the butter beans and brown slightly.

Add kale, zest and juice and cook until wilted.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Crumble over the feta and serve warm topped with mango if using.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Tamara West

Loaded potatoes

Serves 4

4 large floury potatoes, well scrubbed

1 dash olive oil

1 leek, white and pale green parts, shredded

2 handfuls rainbow chard, shredded, or use silverbeet leaves

1 tsp dijon mustard

2 Tbsp cheddar cheese, grated, plus extra for topping

Heat the oven to 190C. Line a shallow roasting tray with baking paper.

Pierce the potatoes once with a sharp knife. Rub each potato with oil and sprinkle with salt, placing on the tray as you go. Place in the oven and cook for 1-1 ¼ hours or until the potatoes are very tender.

Meanwhile, heat a frying pan over a low heat. Add a dash of oil and the shredded leek and cook slowly until very soft, about 10 minutes. Add the chard or silverbeet and cook until wilted and tender, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir through the mustard and 2 tablespoons of cheese. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Remove potatoes from the oven and leave to cool a little so you can cut a slice from the top of each one. Scoop out the flesh and place in a bowl. Crush a little with a fork. Add the leek mixture, then fill back into the potato skins. Top with the extra cheese and return to the oven until hot and the cheese has melted and is golden.

Recipe / Kathy Paterson



