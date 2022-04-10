Photo / Supplied

Get outside this long Easter weekend, says Claire Mummery - there's plenty to be done for the season ahead.

With daylight hours rapidly decreasing, Easter weekend is the perfect time to get into the garden. Clear out your garden and give it some love after it has worked hard to bestow you with bountiful abundance during summer. It's also a great opportunity to plan for growing winter veg, or sowing green manure crops if you are resting your garden.

Get ready to restore

Tidy up beds, clear away dead plants and dispose of them carefully, to avoid spreading any pests or disease.

Replenish your beds with bokashi, compost or manure ready to feed hungry vegetables. If a nutrient isn't in your soil, it can't be in your food - this is why it's crucial to take your time nourishing your growing beds at the end of a long season.

For beds that will grow peas, carrots and broad beans over winter, you can simply prepare the soil without added nitrogen, because peas and broad beans are nitrogen-fixers and carrots like to be planted in the previous season's manure, otherwise they will fork.

Get ready to grow

This weekend, decide what you would like to eat over the winter months, as it can be just as rewarding to grow food in winter, and far easier without most pests and diseases around.

With plenty of tasty vegetables to choose from, remember that cabbages, broccoli, kale, leeks and garlic are heavy-feeders that will require planting in rich soil. I also like to plant asian greens - like bok choi and choi sum - as they are quick to grow and delicious to eat, keeping you going while waiting for other vegetables to mature.

If you have children or grandchildren, consider giving them a space in the garden to clear and prepare for growing peas. The delightful look on their faces when they eat straight off the vine is priceless!

Don't forget to grow winter herbs to flavour your stews and casseroles - winter savoury is a favourite of mine!

Get organised

Get into the garden shed or greenhouse this weekend and give it a clean and spruce up for the winter months.

Clean and sharpen all tools so that they remain in top condition over winter, ready for their next use. Wipe your tools carefully with methylated spirits and hot-wash your gardening gloves to prevent spread of diseases.

Now is a great time to sort your seeds into clearly-labelled, dry envelopes or packets, and store them in a cool, dark and dry place. Make a list of which seeds you have on hand that you can easily refer to before buying more.

Get planning

The final challenge is to plan your garden, noting which plants were grown in each bed over summer, then rotating your crops to make the best use of your soil and to prevent unwanted diseases forming. Garlic loves being planted after tomatoes. If you're unsure, search online for crop rotation and companion plants, or visit a local nursery for more inspiration.

Happy gardening!

Find more growinspired.co.nz, on Facebook @growinspiredwithclairemummery