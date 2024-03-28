Easter around the globe: What’s everyone eating?

Easter treats take many forms around the world. Here's a Kiwi loaf take on the traditional hot cross bun. Photo / Babiche Martens

Think Easter, think chocolate. But, in many countries, there’s more to this traditionally religious holiday than an egg-shaped sweet treat.

Many countries have a host of dishes that mark the auspicious occasion of Easter. Fish on Good Friday and lamb on Sunday are a common theme, but there are many more that fill the Easter table around the globe. Here we take a taste bud tour of Easter treats from countries where Easter is a celebratory highlight of the year.

Italy boasts an Easter celebration filled with delicious things that reflect both its religious and cultural heritage. One of the most iconic Easter dishes is colomba di Pasqua, which translates to Easter dove cake. This sweet and airy cake, shaped like a dove, symbolises peace and resurrection. Another staple of Italian Easter feasts is roast lamb, a symbol of sacrifice and renewal in Christian tradition. Accompanying the lamb, you’ll often find artichokes prepared in various ways, such as stuffed or braised. Italians also indulge in an array of pastries and sweets during Easter, including traditional favourites like pastiera Napoletana (Neapolitan wheat and ricotta pie), casatiello (savoury bread with cheese and cured meats), and scarcella (decorated Easter cookies).

Doro wat, made from chicken and hard-boiled eggs, is a popular celebratory meal in Ethiopia. Photo / Getty Images

Moving to the African continent, Easter in Ethiopia is known as Fasika, a significant religious holiday celebrated with great enthusiasm and culinary flair. Central to the Fasika feast is doro wat, a rich and spicy chicken stew made with onions, garlic, ginger and a blend of aromatic spices like berbere. This flavourful dish is typically served with injera, a tangy sourdough flatbread that serves as both a utensil and an accompaniment. Fasting during Lent is common in Ethiopia, and Easter marks the end of this period with a grand feast featuring not only doro wat, but other traditional dishes like kitfo (minced raw beef seasoned with spices) and various lentil and vegetable stews.

The Philippines, with its predominantly Catholic population, observes Easter with vibrant celebrations. At the heart of Filipino Easter feasts is lechon, a whole roasted pig with crispy skin and succulent meat, often considered the centrepiece of the meal. Alongside lechon, you’ll find pancit, a noodle dish symbolising long life and prosperity, and embutido, a savoury meatloaf made with ground pork, carrots and raisins. Sweets play a significant role in Filipino Easter traditions, with desserts like bibingka, a coconut rice cake cooked in banana leaves, and puto, steamed rice cakes served with grated coconut or cheese, gracing the festive table.

Easter in Mexico is a time for family gatherings and indulging in traditional foods that blend indigenous ingredients with Spanish influences. Bacalao a la Vizcaina, a flavourful cod stew simmered with tomatoes, olives, capers, and peppers, is a beloved Easter dish that reflects Mexico’s maritime heritage. Another Easter favourite is capirotada, a bread pudding made with layers of bread, cheese, nuts and dried fruits, soaked in a sweet syrup infused with cinnamon and cloves. Chiles rellenos, stuffed peppers filled with cheese or meat and coated in a light batter before frying, also make a frequent appearance on Easter tables, along with camarones a la diablo (deviled shrimp).

In Brazil, bacalhau com natas, a creamy cod casserole baked with potatoes and onions in a rich bechamel sauce, is a popular Easter dish. Other common dishes are pao de queijo, cheese bread made from tapioca flour and cheese, which adds a delightful chewiness to the Easter table. Feijoada, a hearty black bean stew cooked with pork cuts and served with rice, farofa (toasted cassava flour) and orange slices, is also a common choice for Easter gatherings. To satisfy the sweet tooth, Brazilians enjoy brigadeiro, chocolate truffles made from condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter and chocolate sprinkles, providing a decadent finale to the Easter feast.

Global Easter baking

Try these three baked treats, inspired by the Easter goodies of Mexico, Greece and Romania. Plus, a new take on a hot cross bun from good old Aotearoa.

Hot cross bun loaf recipe

Hot cross buns originated in England, but are now ubiquitous at Easter in the US, Australia and New Zealand. This is an easier loaf version with all the flavour benefits.

An Easter favourite in Mexico, capirotada is a bread pudding made with layers of bread, cheese, nuts and dried fruits, soaked in a sweet syrup infused with cinnamon and cloves. Photo / Babiche Martens

Capirotada recipe

A Mexican bread pudding, capirotada has many versions but usually contains cinnamon, piloncillo, cloves, raisins, bread and cheese.

Tsoureki bread recipe

A traditional Easter bread served in Greece on Easter Sunday after 40 days of Lent.

Cozonac with ricotta filling. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cozonac with ricotta filling recipe

A classic, simple, sweetened yeast bread with origins in Romania. Traditionally made during Easter and Christmas, the citrus-flavoured dough is often twisted around a nutty filling, creating a spiral design when baked. Here’s a version using a creamy sweet filling of ricotta instead.