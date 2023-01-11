Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex stops by for a conversation with Stephen Colbert about the personal revelations in his new book, “Spare.” Video / The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry’s lookalike has revealed he now fears for his life after the royal admitted to killing a number of Taliban members.

Lookalike Rhys Whittock has been forced to disguise himself after Harry wrote in his book Spare that he killed 25 Taliban militants as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner between 2012 and 2013.

The prince went on to say he felt neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions, and in the heat of battle regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard: “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”

It has forced Whittock underground, who feels like he could now be a target for terrorists looking for retribution.

The 39-year-old has worked as a Prince Harry lookalike since 2017, travelling the world with his looks.

Now he is hiding his identity in public after his mum begged him to make sure he isn’t mistaken for the real prince.

“I started to feel uneasy when I heard that Harry was talking about his time in the army,” he said.

“My mum texted me and it left me with goosebumps. It just said: ‘Because of Harry’s admission in the army he is now a target. You need to wear glasses in public’.

“People mistake me for Harry every single day so it is a worry when you’re the lookalike of someone facing a sudden increase in security threats.

“Experts agree it was a mistake to release this information. He has put himself and family at extra unnecessary risk.

Prince Harry served in Afghanistan. Photo / WireImage

“I think his memoir should have been run past British security first. It’s quite bizarre that it never had been, as he will require extra security in future in the UK at the coronation this year for example.

“He will require lots of extra security for some time now. While I do look a lot like him, I’m not surrounded by an entourage when I’m out and about so I would think it should be clear to most people I’m not the real Harry but there are crazy people out there.

“I haven’t been offered any security before for jobs that I carry out but I would be very hesitant to do one in the current climate without security for being mistaken as the real Prince Harry.”

International security specialist agrees, saying the royal has “played beautifully into the hands of the Taliban”, and has put his family in the firing line for a potential revenge attack.

Despite this, Whittock is still being booked for regular work alongside the Meghan Markle lookalike.

The 39-year-old said he’s always been a fan of Prince Harry but believes he needs to now move forward with his life.

“The problem I see though is the constant, seemingly never-ending drip-feeding speaking out is losing impact with the public with every new detail. We’re tired of it and just want something much more positive.

“I am often now asked not to smile as much when I am doing lookalike work - Harry used to always be grinning, but now, people don’t believe it’s him if I turn up with a smile.

“Many people are concerned for Harry’s wellbeing. He strikes me as deeply unhappy, angry, paranoid and isolated. I have to rein in my smiles at work because Harry doesn’t smile nearly as much as he used to.”











