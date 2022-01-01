Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate New Year with charming photograph

The couple led dignitaries and celebs in welcoming 2022. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken to social media to welcome in the New Year, celebrating with a stunning candid photograph in the back of a limousine.

The pair can be seen holding hands, with Kate's infamous engagement ring on full show.

The photo appears to have been taken prior to the No Time to Die premiere as Kate can be seen wearing the same special edition Jenny Packham James Bond Goldfinger cape dress she wore to the event.

William looks proud as punch, donning an ear to ear smile, and striking tuxedo ensemble.

Sharing the post with their 12.3 million Instagram followers, the pair captioned the photo: "Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!"

Social media fans loved the image, with one commenting "Thank you for brightening our newsfeeds all year long and championing such wonderful causes. Cheers to 2022!"

And they weren't the only royals with well wishes for the New Year, with William's father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also wishing people a happy New Year with a special photo montage on Twitter.

"A joy to see so many of you again this year - whether that be with elbow bumps, handshakes or a friendly wave from afar!

"Wishing you all a very happy and restful New Year."

A joy to see so many of you again this year - whether that be with elbow bumps, handshakes or a friendly wave from afar!



🥂 Wishing you all a very happy and restful New Year. pic.twitter.com/s6XyWFSfP0 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 31, 2021

The Queen also took to social media to share her wishes on behalf of the royal family for the New Year: "As we reflect on 2021, we wish all our followers a very happy and healthy 2022." The post was accompanied by a montage of photographs.

As we reflect on 2021, we wish all our followers a very happy and healthy 2022.



🎶 Auld Lang Syne is played by Pipe Major Paul Burns, The Queen’s Pipe Major.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/c3K25dYBnp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2021

And while not members of the royal family, the Beckhams are royalty in their own right, with Victoria sharing her New Year's wishes with a cheeky throwback dancing video.

"Hoping you all have a spicy one."