Duchess of Sussex: Queen Elizabeth’s death put life in ‘perspective’

Meghan said she was 'proud' to have had a 'nice warmth with the matriarch of the family'. Photo / Getty Images

The “big moment” of Queen Elizabeth II’s death gave her family “a lot of perspective”, the Duchess of Sussex has said, explaining it left her “energised and excited” about her own philanthropic future.

The Duchess, in an interview with entertainment industry magazine Variety, said she was “proud” to have had a “nice warmth with the matriarch of the family”, calling the late Queen a “shining example” of female leadership.

Asked how the Royal family had “processed their loss”, she said: “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.

“Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Of her work, which she confirmed includes a documentary series about the Sussexes themselves, she added she was excited to “trust someone with her story”, with plans in the works for her and Prince Harry to make a new generation of rom coms.

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story,” the Duchess said. “I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment.

“And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

While they are currently concentrating on documentaries, there are also plans in the work for “scripted” shows to “do something fun”.

“It doesn’t always have to be so serious,” she said. “Like a good rom com. Don’t we miss them?”

What’s the biggest misconception about Meghan Markle?



“I think that what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is this much noise, is that you become dehumanized,” she says. https://t.co/YDDQTTNR7H pic.twitter.com/a6Xv737z4e — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022

The Duchess added that she was finding the process of making a Netflix series about their own lives “a lot of fun”, despite handing over the creative direction to a team.

“We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens,” she said.

Reflecting on the entertainment industry in which she started her career before meeting Prince Harry she said the scandals of “Me Too” and the diversity row at the Oscars had brought a name to “certain things that were accepted”.

Before that, she said, “if there was any discomfort, you just dealt with it”.

The Duchess did not specify whether she had been personally subjected to any untoward behaviour, but said the culture “forced a lot of women to live with this idea of staying silent, not being disruptive, not giving voice to the things that might create concern or discomfort”.

She has previously complained that her life in the Royal family had left her silenced.

Meghan Markle’s advice for an actor who plays her in the future: “I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!” https://t.co/YDDQTTNR7H pic.twitter.com/mI8ZFCF7Mg — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022

To Variety, the Duchess appeared to make a concession to the institution when asked to compare royal life with her return to entertainment.

“As complex as any organisation might be, there is always some thing in it that I think is positive,” she said. “It’s important to focus on that.”

Of the death of the late Queen, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Britain by coincidence from the day that she died to her funeral, the Duchess said she had been “really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time”.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” she said. “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said,’”Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

The Duchess said she had absolutely no intention of returning to acting, but conceded: “I guess never say never.”

If her own two children wanted to go into the industry, she added, she would tell them “great!”, hoping they can “carve out their own path” with “talent and grit” despite their royal relations.

Hinting at one of the criticisms of her work patterns while at Kensington Palace, early morning emails, she said she still “tries to be as fast as possible” when replying to emails.

The Duke, she added, is working on a “24-hour time zone” while in California, with “half his life” in the UK.