A Lyft driver has gone viral after refusing to drive for a woman who made racist comments and a man who responded with slurs and threats of violence. Video / James Bode

A video has emerged of a US driver ordering a couple out of his car after a woman's racist comments about taxi and Uber drivers.

James Bode posted footage of the exchange, which took place last week in Pennsylvania.

The driver is seen welcoming the woman, before she turned around and said: "Wow, you like a white guy".

In response, Bode said: "What's that? Excuse me?"

The woman continued: "You're like a normal guy, like you speak English," she said while patting his shoulder. "Sorry."

That's when Bode had heard enough and demanded the woman get out of the car, telling her it was highly inappropriate.

"Nah, you can get out of the car," Bode then told her. "That's inappropriate, that's completely inappropriate. If somebody was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference?"

"Are you serious?" she responded.

Her male companion then popped his head in the door to try and get in the car before Bode told him what the woman said and asked them to leave.

But the man then replies to Bode: "You're a f***ing a**hole."

The driver posted footage online of the encounter with the passenger. Photo / James Bode

"It's all on camera, man," Bode then informed them.

"You're a piece of sh*t. I should punch you in the f***ing face," the man is then heard saying.

"You're going to threaten me – assault?" Bode responded.

When Bode said the two are racist, the man called him a "f***ing n****r lover" and says to the driver: "Get the f**k out of here."

"No, I'm calling the cops on you, man," Bode said. "It's all on camera."

The two would-be passengers then got out and left.

The driver wrote about it on his Facebook page.

"There was a police report filed (only because of the assault threat) not sure if that will do anything … if you make me feel uncomfortable, I will absolutely do the same especially in my car or property," he wrote.

"Thank you for showing how to calmly and courageously be anti-racist. I respect and admire you," one user wrote on his post.

"Good job James Bode. You were calm and did the right thing. Kudos to you," another said.

Bode filed a police report over the incident. Photo / James Bode

The female passenger reportedly owns a bar and has since shut down the venue's website and Facebook page after being identified.

Her bar has since been hit with 1-star reviews on Yelp.

Police are investigating.

Bode has since thanked his supporters.

"I appreciate it, truly," he wrote. "But this is the way it should be everywhere, every time. I shouldn't be 'the guy' who did it or said it … we should all be that person.

"Speak up if you're uncomfortable with it because it makes them uncomfortable, as they should be. F**k racism."