Former US president Donald Trump will reportedly publish a private letter sent to him by King Charles decades ago.

Trump is set to publish a book titled, Letters to Trump, which will contain a collection of letters from world leaders and celebrities. The Daily Telegraph has reported Charles won’t be the only royal included in the book as a letter from Princess Diana is also said to be included.

Other letters included in the book will reportedly include Vladimir Putin, Alec Baldwin and Arnold Palmer.

The UK news outlet has reported the correspondence between Charles and Trump was written nearly three decades ago and will be published without the British monarch’s permission mere weeks before his coronation.

While it’s unclear what exactly was written about in the letter, the Daily Telegraph has reported it sees Charles thanking Trump for an offer of an honorary membership to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Trump described his meeting with the late Queen and Charles in 2019 as a highlight of his time in office. Photo / Getty Images

The New York Post has reported that in exchange of the membership Charles invited the 45th president to visit the Institute of Architecture in London.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to Trump from Princess Diana before her death, the Post reports that she thanked the former reality star for sending her flowers for her 36th birthday.

“They truly are quite magnificent, and I am deeply touched that you have thought of me in this special way,” she reportedly wrote.

Trump has previously spoken fondly of the royal family and described his visits to meet the Queen in 2018 and 2019 as “highlights” of his time in office.

When the Queen died in September last year, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to note Charles “will be a great and wonderful king”.

It comes as the UK prepares for the official crowning of King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

Prince Harry has decided to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, but his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet, and spend the day celebrating Archie’s birthday instead.

The British royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and the Princess Royal and Prince Edward are all expected to attend.

Prince Andrew is also expected to attend the event however it is unclear how he will be included.