Can't stop tossing and turning at night? Turns out there's a simple trick to falling asleep within minutes of your head touching the pillow.

A doctor has shared a video on TikTok revealing how to fall asleep in less than three minutes. The "Younger You Doc" said all you need to do is massage the inside of your wrist for two to three minutes if you want to fall asleep.

He shared the tip in a video viewed more than 220,000 times, reports the Daily Mail.

"All you have to do is rub that spot on your wrist for two to three minutes," he said in the clip.

He took to his pulse point with a circular motion using two fingers to demonstrate.

The doctor also shared some tips and tricks for increasing mobility and decreasing stress, explaining that rubbing your jaw in a circular motion can improve mobility.

And to combat stress, he recommended an ice pack on the chest which "stimulates the vagus nerve", forcing the body to relax.

The "TikTok doctor" has more than 80,000 followers on the platform, and says his aim is to help people look and feel like younger versions of themselves.

Sleep doctor Dr Carmel Harrington told the Daily Mail that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the number of people struggling to get to sleep or stay asleep at night.

And she shared some advice with the outlet on getting a good night's rest.

"If you have had a busy and stressful day make sure you factor in some exercise," she said.

"When you stop working, devote some time, no longer than 15 minutes, to thinking about the issues of the day and perhaps write them down in a book, along with any potential solutions. Importantly, when you finish, close the book, and put it away. Not only are you physically putting aside your worries, but you have now managed to deal with your concerns, rather than waiting until going to sleep."

Harrington said that putting a sleep routine in place is very important when it comes to preparing for sleep at night.

"One hour before bedtime, switch off technology, dim the lights in the room, and reach for sleep inducing essential oils.

"This act of switching off allows our body to recognise when it's time for sleep. Our brain responds so well to environmental stimulators, so when diffusing essential oils at this time, our body gets ready to quiet down and enter the nurturing and nourishing phase."

Meditating or restorative yoga can also help calm the mind and help prepare the body for sleep, she said.

"If however you find yourself lying in bed not able to get to sleep after about 30 minutes – whether it be at sleep onset or in the middle of the night – it is better to get up, sit in a dimly lit room and do something relaxing, like reading a magazine or maybe even doing a breathing exercise to relax," she advised.