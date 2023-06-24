Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Do kids make us miserable? Dr Justin Coulson on why parenting is associated with unhappiness

9 mins to read
Coulson says that we want to be the ideal parent we imagine everyone else is, but we can’t ever be good enough. Illustration / Getty Images.

Coulson says that we want to be the ideal parent we imagine everyone else is, but we can’t ever be good enough. Illustration / Getty Images.

In this extract from his book, The Parenting Revolution, Dr Justin Coulson looks at the factors that can make parenting so challenging and lead to a reduction in overall happiness.

Do children make us

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle