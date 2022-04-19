The experienced lawyer said she was just reporting trends she had personally observed. Photo / 123RF

A US divorce lawyer has revealed the five professions she says women should avoid when looking for a husband, based on the behaviour she has observed in the divorce process.

Katherine Leonard shared her findings on TikTok, saying she had noticed the trend in her most difficult cases.

She named the professions as police officer, firefighter, military, surgeon and pilot.

"Over the course of my career, I've watched my most difficult cases and shockingly, many of them involve men in these five professions," Leonard said.

"What I notice is that they tend to be more narcissistic, controlling and be far more difficult in dealing with a divorce.

"They have a 'nuke the earth, you know, scorch the earth, how dare you challenge me' kind of approach to litigation."

The experienced family lawyer clarified that these were just trends she had observed and were not reasons for women to look askance at their significant other.

"I want to be really clear that if you're married to somebody in one of these professions, it doesn't mean you're doomed for failure, it doesn't mean your husband is a bad person," she said.

"I'm sure there's outliers in any kind of statistic but this is just for fun."

Leonard explained why she thought these professions led to more difficult divorces, saying they all had one thing in common.

"If you look at these professions, what do they have in common? They all have in common one thing - they're 'gods' in their professions.

"Everybody looks up to you, you're in charge, you're treated with respect and then you come home and all of a sudden, you're asked to take out the trash. I think that's a difficult kind of transition to make," she said.

Leonard was forced to return to TikTok to answer followers who demanded that she reveal a matching list of professions that men should avoid when choosing a wife.

She had only one answer. The stay-at-home mum.

"When you're divorcing a stay-at-home mom, they're paralysed with fear, and rightfully so because their whole lives are about to change," Leonard said.

"There's lots of things that they don't know financially about what's going on, so they tend to stick their head in the sand and stall."