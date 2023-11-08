The much-loved processed food is adored by children and adults alike. Photo / Getty Images

The much-loved processed food is adored by children and adults alike. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not a tale unheard among parents and sitters alike: you serve up a nutritious meal full of fresh vegetables, but the kids reject it and, instead, demand frozen chicken nuggets.

The popular processed snack is adored by children around the globe, with Americans eating 2.3 billion servings of chicken nuggets every year.

However, the obsession with the finger food really came to light in early November, when Tyson Foods recalled nearly 13,600 kilograms of dinosaur-shaped chicken ‘Fun Nuggets’ due to traces of metal being found in the product.

Worried parents flooded social media with concerns about how their kids would cope without their beloved battered treat.

Many have put the chicken nugget’s popularity with children down to the extremely high levels of sugar, salt and fat packed into the delicious snack, making it irresistible to young palates.

However, dietitians are now dispelling the theory, instead offering a new reason as to why it might be a fan favourite, reports the Daily Mail.

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 13,600 kilograms of breaded chicken “Fun Nuggets". Photo / 123RF

Ali Bandier, a registered dietitian and founder of Senta Health, said the biggest factor is chicken nuggets’ bland taste.

“Chicken nuggets do not have a strong flavour profile and can often be considered bland,” she shared with Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Bland foods such as chicken nuggets, pasta and bread often appeal to kids who are sensory-sensitive, hesitant or picky eaters.”

Diana Rice, an Oklahoma dietitian, added that the beloved snack is “easier to chew than other sources of protein”, such as a tough steak or chicken breast.

This is a big component for kids, who are still getting used to the mechanics of eating.

Bland foods such as chicken nuggets, pasta and bread often appeal to kids who are sensory-sensitive, hesitant or picky eaters. Photo / Getty Images

They might be hesitant to try more complex, multi-faceted foods out of caution, but they can “navigate” nuggets, Rice told Yahoo Life.

And chicken nuggets are a steady familiarity among youths.

“Kids are acclimated to [nuggets] because we start serving [them] to them so young.”

Bandier went on: “Children are more accepting of the foods they are offered most frequently.”

“Chicken nuggets are usually offered much more often than meatballs, for example. This repeated exposure of chicken nuggets makes them feel safe for children.”

Air-frying chicken nuggets is a great way to make the lunchtime snack a little bit healthier. Photo / Getty Images

Some kids may only eat a particular brand of nuggets because of “sensory loyalty”, Rice said.

“With kids, there’s a little bit of neophobia [the fear of anything new]: What’s going to happen if I try this new thing and it’s an experience in my mouth that I don’t enjoy?”

Chicken nuggets, however, are “predictable”.

Experts say parents shouldn’t feel guilty about turning to the freezer favourite when life gets a little bit busy. Bandier revealed that even in nugget form, chicken can leave kids feeling full and satisfied and is a good source of protein.

She went on to leave a pro tip, revealing that air-frying nuggets or looking for baked options with lean chicken meat are great ways to make the popular lunchtime snack a little bit healthier.