An Australian woman was left shocked after finding out she was not only pregnant but in labour. Photo / Getty Images

An Australian woman was left shocked after finding out she was not only pregnant but in labour. Photo / Getty Images

An Australian woman was left shocked after finding out she was not only pregnant but in labour.

Emma Fitzsimmons spoke to 7 News' Sunrise where she recalled her surprising trip to the emergency room last week.

"I was getting really bad pains in the stomach and I didn't know what it was and it was just getting worse," she told the network.

"I was absolutely wailing, I was in so much pain."

Doctors conducted tests before revealing to Fitzsimmons her severe abdominal pains were actually contractions and told her she was 36 weeks pregnant.

"They did the abdominal scan and saw the spine and that's when I asked them to have a look again because I didn't believe it," she explained. "I just said to her, 'I can't have a baby, we don't have enough room!"

Still, in shock from the news, Fitzsimmons was rushed to the operating room for an emergency C-section as her baby's heart rate was dropping and needed to be delivered before any complications occurred.

Fitzsimmons and her partner Aaron, who also have a 2-year-old son, William, welcomed a happy and healthy daughter whom they named Willow Rose.

The now mum of two said the pregnancy was unusual and "so different" to her first pregnancy.

"I didn't notice that I had put on any weight really, I was still wearing the same clothes and they still fit me the same, so yeah I didn't feel anything at all.

"With William, I found out about him at 11 weeks and I was sick all day everyday until 22 weeks, so it was completely different.

"They said that the reason I might not have felt her was because she could have been sitting all the way at the back and the placenta was at the front preventing any movement."

The surprised couple are settling into parenthood with two children well and are currently looking for a larger house for their unexpected larger family.