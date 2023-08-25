Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: Will we reach the tipping point in time for the elections?

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
The Fifa Women’s World Cup, like the Women’s Rugby World Cup, showcased just how far we’ve come in creating a better world, writes Diana Wichtel. Photo / Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

The Fifa Women’s World Cup, like the Women’s Rugby World Cup, showcased just how far we’ve come in creating a better world, writes Diana Wichtel. Photo / Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

OPINION

As my hairdresser toils to turn back the tide of time, conversation normally involves dissecting Succession or – she took her boys to see it - unpacking the paradoxes of girl-boss femininity in Barbie.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle