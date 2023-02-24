Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: Radio rules in post-cyclone time of need

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
Newstalk ZB host Marcus Lush. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Newstalk ZB host Marcus Lush. Photo / Jason Oxenham

OPINION

On Marcus Lush Nights, Newstalk ZB, the calls are coming in. Carl, from Gisborne: “We’ve been put up at a Top 10. Some awesome people. In a bit of a daze. We lost our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle