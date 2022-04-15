Details of Sussexes' meeting with the Queen 'might appear in their Netflix documentary'

Harry and Meghan share first picture of Lilibet since she was born in June. Video / NZ Herald

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance across the Atlantic together in two years, amidst suggestions that details of their surprise meeting with the Queen may feature in a forthcoming Netflix documentary.

The couple saw the monarch at Windsor Castle on Thursday while en route to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The couple's appearance at the games, which the Duke founded to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans, is being chronicled by Netflix as part of their contract with the streaming giant.

A camera crew is following the Sussexes around The Hague, where they met the Ukraine team and other athletes on Friday afternoon. The couple will meet Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Mark Rutte, the country's prime minister on Saturday.

However, there have now been suggestions that further details of the couple's meeting with the Queen, which was described as "private" by palace officials, may emerge in the documentary Heart of Invictus.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence at Zuiderpark. Photo / Getty Images

Charles Rae, the royal commentator for Talk Radio, said: "The Netflix film crew will most certainly favourably capture Harry and Meghan. It will look as if they are still members of the Royal family when they are private citizens. That will be the whole aim to show people they are still considered very important people."

Palace officials would not comment on what happened at the meeting or whether it was filmed, but described it as a "private visit".

The encounter, spotted by a coach party of visitors to Windsor Castle, was the first time that the Duke and Duchess returned to the UK together since they stepped back from royal duties two years ago.

It marks the first time that the Duke has seen his grandmother since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last April.

The Duchess has not seen the Queen since the couple's damaging Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they made a series of claims about racism and neglect.

The couple are also understood to have seen the Prince of Wales, who the Duke accused of failing to support him and of cutting him off financially, causing a severe rift between the pair. It is understood that they have rarely spoken over the past two years. The Duke reportedly instigated the meeting as an "olive branch", The Sun reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending a reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence. Photo / Getty Images

The couple did not see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were understood to be on a skiing trip in the French Alps.

One member of a party of visitors who were at Windsor for the traditional Maundy Thursday ceremony said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw who it was. We waved and they waved back.

"They looked happy and relaxed and waved to everyone on the bus. Charles and the Queen were at Windsor Castle at the same time, so they must have met them both.

"It was quite the sight. We knew we might see Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the ceremony, but never believed we would bump into Harry and Meghan."

The Duke of Sussex has previously said that he does not feel his family would be safe visiting the UK following the Government's decision not to provide them with police protection, despite him offering to pay for the cost.

He is seeking a judicial review of the decision, which was one of the reasons given for the Duke not attending the memorial service for his grandfather last month.

Speculation about the Sussexes' security arrangements this time round grew when a blacked-out van was seen leaving Windsor Castle with a police escort on Thursday, around the time the couple met the Queen.

Scotland Yard would not comment on security arrangements.

The Home Office also refused to comment but said such arrangements were decided by the executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures and were based on an assessment of risk rather than an individual's willingness to pay for protection.

It is understood the Sussexes flew first class to Heathrow on a commercial flight, accompanied by their own security staff. In the Netherlands, they have been given VVIP status, with the Dutch government affording them enhanced security.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games Friends and Family reception at Zuiderpark. Photo / Getty Images

Some royal commentators have suggested that far from feeling exploited by the visit, the Queen, who will turn 96 next Thursday, will have been pleased with the visit from her grandson and his wife.

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: "It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on, it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor.

"Also, Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen as it is about forgiveness. She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms."

A spokesman for the Duke would not discuss details of the visit but said: "We can confirm that they visited the Duke's grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend the Invictus Games."