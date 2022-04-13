Defence force Hercules takes off, Ruapehu in its most active state in roughly 15-years and borders open to Australians, all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Elizabeth Hurley has yet again left her fans with their jaws wide open after she shared a snap showing off her rock-hard abs.

The 56-year-old British actress and model posed in a baby blue bikini while holding a pair of starfish in either one of her hands.

She told fans she found the "magnificent" creatures alive, but "stranded" on the beach.

"They're now happily back at the bottom of the sea," she wrote.

Liz Hurley, 56, flaunts her toned figure in a blue bikini. Photo / Instagram/elizabethhurley1

However, before placing them back in the water, the Austin Powers actress decided to take a quick photo with the pair, flaunting her fit figure in swimmers from her beachwear brand.

She shared two snaps — one being a close up of the starfish and another holding up the duo while posing with them.

Liz posed with star fish she found 'stranded' before putting them back in the water - but the act has left some fans angered. Photo / Instagram/elizabethhurley1

The 56-year-old, who had her hair tied up in lose bun and was wearing a pair of sunnies, also had her toned figure on full-display.

"Drinking from the fountain of youth," one follower wrote.

"Wow Liz you slay that bikini absolutely gorgeous and beautiful," said another.

"How is it possible that you are over 50+ years? This body," a third person asked.

However, while many were distracted by Liz's age-defying looks others couldn't help but question the mother-of-one's act — asking how long the starfish were kept out of water.

"They are extremely delicate and most likely won't survive once you take them out of the sea and manipulate them …" one person wrote.

"You just killed those stars by taking them out of the water," another commented.

"Careful, certain starfish die when you touch them," a third person added.

Some claimed the actress "killed" the starfish just for a "picture", while others defended her act.

"Elizabeth Hurley, you did your good deed for the Day. Congratulations," one fan wrote.

According to James Cook University marine biologist Professor Morgan Pratchett the starfish in question appear to be the Red Cushion Sea Star (Oreaster reticulatus).

"It is not uncommon for them to be washed up on a beach," he told news.com.au.

"It's unlikely that they would die from being out of the water for a few minutes, but it does depend how long the starfish were out of the water /stranded on the beach."