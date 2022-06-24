Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Designers, an artist and a chef discuss celebrating Matariki

6 minutes to read
Shane Hansen. Photo / Helen Bankers

Shane Hansen. Photo / Helen Bankers

By Leanne Moore

Be inspired by these Matariki celebrations welcoming the arrival of the special star cluster, writes Leanne Moore

Shane Hansen

(Tainui te waka, Ngāti Mahanga-Horua, Waikato te iwi)
Artist, Tutukākā, Northland

What does Matariki mean to you?
I'm

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.