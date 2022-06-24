Shane Hansen. Photo / Helen Bankers

Be inspired by these Matariki celebrations welcoming the arrival of the special star cluster, writes Leanne Moore

Shane Hansen

(Tainui te waka, Ngāti Mahanga-Horua, Waikato te iwi)

Artist, Tutukākā, Northland

What does Matariki mean to you?

I'm pretty stoked about Matariki becoming an official celebration for Aotearoa this year. I've been studying te reo Māori for the last couple of years, and over that time Matariki's importance to me has grown. It is the time to acknowledge, pay respects and say goodbye to loved ones lost during the year, to wash away the negative, challenging, dark and sad events of the year, ready to start a new year refreshed and energised I really like this ethos and have tried to bring this thinking into my whānau.

Artist Shane Hansen and with his wife Kirsty and sons Nikau and Mikaia at Church Bay, Northland. Photo / Helen Bankers

What are your plans?

We'll kick Matariki off with a hākari (feast). We'll invite friends around to our whare to share kai and kōrero. My goong goong (Chinese grandfather) was big on yummy kai, so the food I love to cook has a huge Asian influence. Making the kai together is as important as eating it. My tamariki love anything Asian-inspired, so we will probably have a spicy homemade wonton soup – made earlier by us all – special crispy chicken and perhaps some homemade pork buns. My wife Kirsty loves my special tofu, fungus and vege stir-fry, along with chilli-oiled buckwheat noodles, so these will be on the menu as well. Later we'll sit around the table, bathed in the warm glow of the fire, enjoying the fruits of our labour.

Artwork Past, Present and Future, by Shane Hansen.

Are you doing anything special creatively for Matariki?

I'm currently working on a cool project with tamariki at Morningside Primary in Whangārei, where I've painted a large mural inspired by Matariki.

Designers Whakaawa Te Kani, right, and Josh Te Kani of Noa Blanket Co.

Whakaawa Te Kani

(Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Kahungunu)

& Josh Te Kani

(Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi)

Designers, Tauranga

What does Matariki mean to you?

Matariki is a marker that informs us of seasonal change. In transitioning we commemorate the season that was, cherish its bounty and mourn its losses, as we look forward with hope into the future. It's naturally a time to draw closer together within the village, keeping kith and kin close, sharing kai around the home fires, stoking the embers of flame and memory. We plan the path ahead and cast our vision for the seasons to come.

Do you have any Matariki traditions?

Our whānau always climb to the summit of our maunga, Mauao, to observe Matariki rising with the sun. From the summit we look up and think of our dearly departed as they take their final journey to become stars in the heavens. We look upon the land as the sun lights up the environment, we welcome the dawn of the new year and set our intentions and focus for the future.

One of Noa Blanket Co's creations.

How do you celebrate?

We always enjoy our time together over kai hākari - a family feast. Hot home-cooked kai in the winter cold is best served along with music. Both our families have their fair share of musicians, singers and DJs, so music, food and fellowship fill the homes of our whānau at this time of year.

Are you doing anything special creatively for Matariki?

We're releasing a new blanket collection to coincide with our first national Matariki holiday. These four new blanket designs will be displayed at Te Papa Tongarewa from June 24, as part of the museum's free public events to celebrate Matariki.

Kiri Nathan. Photo / Ann Orman

Kiri Nathan

(Ngāpuhi, Waikato Tainui)

Fashion designer, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland

What does Matariki mean to you?

It's a huge opportunity for everyone to learn more about the wonder of ngā pūrakau o Matariki (Matariki stories), rautaki (strategies) and hono (connection) that Matariki offers. After my full immersion te reo Māori wānanga (learning) last year, my own knowledge has deepened about how we, as Māori, prepare, give thanks, and farewell. Matariki is a time of reflection, farewelling loved ones who have passed away in the previous year. To me, it feels like time to celebrate the begining of a new year, and the excitement and foresight of planning in tune with te taio (our natural environment). It's also a healing period, a time to be mindful of all that we are

grateful for.

How do you celebrate?

Last year was the first time that I celebrated on my whenua with whanaunga (extended family) in a traditional Matariki celebration. We all gathered before dawn around a bonfire, our rangatira offered karakia and mihi (thanks) in a traditional ritual that ended with the offering of cooked kai (food). Each offering of kai connected to each of the whetū o Matariki (stars of Matariki). More karakia and waiata and then we had a huge hākari together. We laughed, ate, sang and shared what it was to be with each other in that moment, it was beautiful. This year I can't make it down to my whenua as I'm contributing to the first official Matariki celebrations in Auckland.

Chef Peter Gordon at Homeland.

Peter Gordon

(Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu and Clan Gordon)

Head of Food, Homeland cooking school and dining room, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland

What does Matariki mean to you?

Matariki is a time to reflect on the year gone by and to plan for the year ahead. It's a quiet and peaceful time. Personally I'm very thankful for the past year. It's been difficult and challenging in many ways in my professional life, for Homeland and our staff. But it's also been a year where I've been impressed with the kindness of people and the willingness to look positively to the future of our country. Covid has caused enormous suffering here and abroad, and from the outside it may look like Aotearoa has become increasingly polarised but at our beating heart we continue to look after each other and we will stand side by side as we emerge from this period. Often I'll take a few minutes to gaze up at the night sky and think. "Wow! All of that out there and I live on a blue planet. How lucky are we?"

How do you celebrate?

Warming meals – soup, slow-cooked stews, roasts, autumn fruit crumbles served family-style. Slowing down a few beats suits the season, catching up with friends and whānau. It's definitely a casual time - jumpers and thick socks and walks. The key to this period is the sky above us. Keep an eye on it and take time to pause and reflect.