Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Design for Living: Urban farming in Detroit

3 minutes to read
There are 1400 urban farms and city gardens in Detroit. Photo / supplied

There are 1400 urban farms and city gardens in Detroit. Photo / supplied

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Once upon a time in America, they used to build communities around golf courses. Come to think of it, they did that here too. Country clubs for newly affluent suburbanites. There's a new thing now:

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.