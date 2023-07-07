Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Design for Living: Amsterdam’s crumbling modern masterpiece

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
Aerial view of Valley apartments in Amsterdam: unique sun and views for everyone.

Aerial view of Valley apartments in Amsterdam: unique sun and views for everyone.

There’s a golden rule in residential construction: the more you can standardise the unit designs, the cheaper the whole project will be. But what if you just don’t want uniformity? How do you build a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle