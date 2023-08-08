Eating a handful of nuts each day cuts the risk of depression by almost a fifth, a study has found. Photo / 123RF

Eating a handful of nuts each day cuts the risk of depression by almost a fifth, a study has found.

Analysis of 13,000 Britons found those who eat a 30g serving of nuts daily, equivalent to around five cashews or 30 peanuts, are 17 per cent less likely to be diagnosed with the condition.

Spanish scientists believe the proteins and chemicals found in the nuts may be responsible for the link.

It is possible, they say, that the healthy snack’s fats, amino acids and proteins reduce stress inside the body, which could boost links in the brain and lower depression risk.

Of the 13,480 people who provided data to the UK Biobank on nut consumption and depression, the team found 9600 did not eat any nuts, 2800 had one handful a day and around 1000 ate more.

When accounting for various confounding factors, the team found that a single handful – but not more – reduced depression risk by 17 per cent.

In 2019, a study found that eating a handful of nuts at least twice a week could cut the risk of dying from heart disease by almost a fifth. Photo / 123rf

‘Enthusiastic about consuming nuts’

Bruno Bizzozero-Peroni, lead author of the study from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, said the findings provide “an even stronger rationale for people to become enthusiastic about consuming nuts”.

The team now wants clinical trials established to determine if nuts are responsible for lower depression rates and if consumption can prevent the condition – and, if so, what the optimal dose is.

Experts are not yet sure how nuts could reduce depression, but said: “The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects associated with the nutritional composition of nuts (e.g., dietary fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, phenols, polyphenols, and vitamin E) could play an important role in reducing the risk of depression.

“Moreover, nuts are rich in amino acids, including arginine, glutamine, serine and tryptophan, and lower levels of these amino acids have been associated with depression.”

The research was published in the journal Clinical Nutrition.

In 2019, a study found that eating a handful of nuts at least twice a week could cut the risk of dying from heart disease by almost a fifth.

Experts said they were a good source of unsaturated fat, containing polyphenols that help to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

A University of Oslo study published this year also found a 19 per cent reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease among the highest consumers of nuts and seeds.