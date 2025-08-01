Advertisement
David Lomas: From crime reporting to uncovering family mysteries on TV

8 mins to read

Investigative journalist and TV presenter David Lomas spends his days solving family mysteries for his series David Lomas Investigates. Photo / Dean Purcell

Greg Bruce talks to investigative journalist and TV presenter David Lomas about what led him to a career that involves solving family mysteries and tracking down birth parents.

I arrived five minutes early for our interview, signed in on an iPad and sat down to wait. Ten minutes later, my

