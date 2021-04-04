Daniel Kaluuya rips into British racism in Saturday Night Live debut

Host Daniel Kaluuya during the monologue on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kuluuya took aim at the British royal family in his Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut over the weekend, as controversy continues over allegedly racist statements made by a member of the royal family.

The London-born actor started his opening monologue by referencing the Sussexes' interview with Oprah, during which Meghan revealed that, when she was pregnant, a member of the royal family raised concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be.

"I know you're hearing my accent and thinking, 'Oh no, he's not black, he's British.' Let me reassure you that I am black," he said.

The British royal family. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm black and I'm British. Basically, I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like."

The 32-year-old actor, who starred in Black Panther, also spoke about the differences between American and British racism.

"People ask me, 'What's worse, British racism or American racism?' Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left," he said. "They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racism. That's why they invented Australia, South Africa, and Boston."

The actor finished his monologue by thanking his loved ones and revealed how current SNL cast member, Kenan Thompson, impacted his childhood.

"When I was nine years old, I wrote a play that got performed at Hampshire Theatre with real actors and everything. This is a true story – that play was based on Kenan & Kel. That play led me down a path that got me to this stage tonight with Kenan backstage right now," Kaluuya said.

"I just want to take this moment in front of Kenan and the whole world to say, thank you mum, thank you God, and thank you Kel."