Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Cyclone Gabrielle: Calm after the storm - how to help kids recover from natural disasters

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Police help with evacuations in Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle. The way we model our responses to natural disasters is important for our young ones. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police help with evacuations in Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle. The way we model our responses to natural disasters is important for our young ones. Photo / Paul Taylor

Helping children recover after natural disasters can have long-lasting benefits.

Anyone else waiting for the rainfall of frogs? It feels like that kind of decade so far. My thoughts are with those picking up after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle