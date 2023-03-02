Police help with evacuations in Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle. The way we model our responses to natural disasters is important for our young ones. Photo / Paul Taylor

Helping children recover after natural disasters can have long-lasting benefits.

Anyone else waiting for the rainfall of frogs? It feels like that kind of decade so far. My thoughts are with those picking up after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, and I hope some of what I write here will be helpful.

The cyclone’s effects will be with us for years, and I’m not just talking about the financial or practical challenges of rebuilding. I mean the effects on our relationships and our wellbeing. For now, let’s focus on our children.

Remember “attachment theory”? That’s British psychologist John Bowlby’s idea that we build our understanding of how relationships work from our role models, initially our parents. Our attachments have their roots in childhood and they ­continue to influence our relationships and even how we approach the world for the rest of our days.

When we learn that our care­givers and other people in our lives can be relied on, it gives us the comfort to go out and explore the world around us. We have a safe base to return to. If we don’t have that secure attachment, we might approach new situations or people fearful that if something goes wrong, we’re on our own. We might not trust other people, so we avoid them, or we might not trust ourselves to deal with things, so we get anxious.

This is a time of real uncertainty and challenge. The way we role-model our responses to this will be important for our young ones, and the people they grow up to be.

One simple factor is whether a child is separated from their caregiver(s) during a disaster like this. Medical scientist Richard Bryant, from the University of New South Wales, has found that young people who were separated from loved ones during Australia’s devastating Ash Wednesday fires in 1983 were more likely to grow into distressed adults. They were also more likely to have insecure attachments.

So, what you gonna do? In the first instance, try to be there for children and keep them close. If you can’t, try to make sure they have someone they and you trust who can be that attachment rock. Part of providing that secure base is to show and tell children that everyone is doing everything they can to find a way through, and that things are tough. Try to stay calm, and don’t overwhelm children with frightening details. Avoid exposing them to too much media coverage of the aftermath, as research shows this can lay a foundation for post-traumatic stress even among people who are nowhere near a disaster. Routine is useful, but it’s going to be hard to maintain, so maybe find some small things that feel familiar.

Now, this sounds like SuperParent stuff, right? Gotta do right for the kids or it’s the end of the world. I’m not saying you have to be perfect, or give yourself yet another thing to feel you’re not good at. Start small, do what you can and get help from others as you need it.

In fact, it’s worth remembering just how resilient we, and our children, are. As well as showing the effects of natural disasters on attachment, Bryant has also found that most of the people who went through Australia’s Black Saturday bushfires in 2009 “demonstrated resilience without indications of psychological distress” several years later. Based on those studies, Bryant and others presented a road map for post-disaster wellbeing support that includes publicising the availability of professional and community-based support, as well as helping communities and families to support themselves and each other.

He has also found evidence that getting people to think about their strongest attachment figures reduces the likelihood of traumatic memories becoming recurrent and intrusive. In short, this disaster is not necessarily going to define the early life experiences and responses of our young ones. Keep calm and carry on.