Diners were filmed vomiting blood after they were served dry ice as a ‘mouth freshener’ at a restaurant. Video / X/Twitter

Footage has emerged showing the shocking moment a group of diners began vomiting up blood after they were served dry ice instead of breath freshener at a restaurant.

Five people became seriously sick and began spitting blood after being served a “sugar and spice” mix in La Forestta Cafe in India.

Ankit Kumar and his wife and friends were out for dinner when, after their meal, the waiter gave the group a packet of “mouth freshener”, traditionally served after a meal.

But police say the packet contained dry ice, a solid form of carbon dioxide used as a cooling agent.

As the group of diners sucked on the dry ice, their mouths began to bleed and burn. They could be seen visibly distressed, screaming in pain as they spat out blood.

Diners began vomiting blood after they were served dry ice as a ‘mouth freshener’ at a restaurant in India.

Restaurant staff refused to help the victims, according to a police statement.

On Tuesday, police arrested the manager on charges of poisoning “with the intent to cause hurt or harm”.

Police are hunting for the owner of the restaurant, who has since absconded.

Five customers were taken to hospital, two of whom are reportedly in serious condition, according to local journalists.

One customer was screaming in pain after she ate dry ice.

If large amounts of dry ice are ingested it could lead to frostbite, respiratory issues, internal organ damage and potentially death.

It’s not the first time an incident involving dry ice has caused serious harm.

In 2020, a dry ice stunt killed three people at a party in Russia.

The deadly incident occurred when 25kg of dry ice was thrown in a pool, which left victims unable to breathe and some with chemical burns.

The party was hosted by well-known blogger Ekaterina Didenko.

Her husband was one of three who died.

He unloaded the dry ice to create a dramatic visual effect in a bid to impress party guests.











