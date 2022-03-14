The massive bottles are part of a limited-edition promotion. Photo / Supplied

Ah, Cruisers.

Before the current crop of trendy seltzers, this ready-to-drink vodka mixer held a huge hold on the youth drinks market and is still a favourite for many Kiwis.

But what could the brand do to combat the rise of Pals et al?

MAKE IT MASSIVE.

Ooosh. Photo / Supplied

Twenty-one lucky Aussies will be getting their hands on these fizzy monstrosities as part of the maker's desire to bring some "needed joy" as Australia emerges from years of lockdowns and restrictions.

The limited-edition Cruiser Magnum holds 3.1 litres and comes in Wild Raspberry, Juicy Watermelon and Lush Guava flavours.

The bottles, which hold the equivalent of 11 standard bottles, take two bar staff to pour.

"While we weren't able to celebrate Vodka Cruiser's 21st birthday last year with the ups and downs of the pandemic, we are beyond excited to really get the party started in 2022 by launching the Cruiser Magnums with our partner venues!" said Vodka Cruiser's Australian brand manager Michael O'Donogue.

Unfortunately, the bottles are currently only available to Australians, who need to enter the competition to be in to win the chance of enjoying a tipple with up to four mates and select venues across the country.

A Herald enquiry to the drink's NZ distributors sadly revealed no plans for the magnums to cross the ditch - so Cruiser fans will have to make do with the standard size for the time being.