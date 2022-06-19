Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Craving company: Why loneliness is more common than you think

4 minutes to read
In New Zealand, it is adults under 30 who are experiencing the highest levels of loneliness. Photo / Zhivko Minkov, Unsplash

In New Zealand, it is adults under 30 who are experiencing the highest levels of loneliness. Photo / Zhivko Minkov, Unsplash

By Nicky Pellegrino

A surge in loneliness has been one of the fallouts from the pandemic - and it is the young who are suffering the most. By Nicky Pellegrino

As the Covid lockdowns retreat into our past,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.