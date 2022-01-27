How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A mum with two young children has been savaged online after sharing a complaint about her treatment in managed isolation.

Returning from a trip to Australia, she was faced with two double beds for a family of four and went online to a support group for those in MIQ.

But it was not support she found when her message was spread widely on Twitter, she instead faced a wave of outrage about her "sheer entitlement".

"We just entered MIQ Rydges in Auckland and have been given this room for 4 of us to share," she wrote.

"To say this is a nightmare is an understatement.

"I've been told the hotel is full so they can't give us adjoining rooms and the kids are going to have to share the bed.

"Please share any advice or help, I just locked myself in the bathroom to cry, feeling so anxious and claustrophobic."

The post did not go down well.

Twitter was swift in its condemnation of the mum, pointing out that many have it a lot worse.

"Cry me a river," said one user sharing the post.

"Some people have no bloody idea. The sheer entitlement of this post angers me," another wrote.

"There are families staying in motel emergency accommodation for months that are smaller than that," another pointed out.

Others noted that this is often how families of four travel and shared their own stories of using pillows to divide the bed or topping and tailing.

"Never slept on a marae then," said another.

Many who had experienced MIQ castigated the mum for her stance.

"It's MIQ, not a holiday resort. What exactly are people expecting? These are the hard yards you have to do if you are travelling to NZ during this pandemic. We were treated and fed well and respected at all times," one person wrote.

"I like the way her response to alleged claustrophobia is to find a second, much smaller room to go and cry in," another cruelly noted.

In a subsequent post, the mum admitted that she was now "surrendering" to the process, alongside a photo of the takeaway food she was enjoying.

The woman is now recovering, with sushi.

"It's been tricky coming back into MIQ (managed quarantine) after skipping around Australia freely for the past few weeks. My brain can't quite wrap around the inconsistent processes and logic being applied around the world. I'm surrendering," she wrote.

"I do believe everything happens for a reason so I'm finding the joy in being given a fully catered staycation that's actually within radius of Uber eats (which home isn't ha ha).

This sushi, OMG."