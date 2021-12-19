Covid 19 coronavirus: Newcastle Church of Ubuntu sacked woman for getting Covid-19 vaccine

A wellness clinic operating in one of Australia's biggest cities fired a worker for getting her Covid-19 jab. Photo / Google Maps

A wellness clinic operating in one of Australia's biggest cities fired a worker for getting her Covid-19 jab. Photo / Google Maps

A Newcastle-based wellness clinic and "church" whose senior members refer to vaccination mandates as "medical apartheid" has sacked a worker because she chose to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Church of Ubuntu, which operates as a spiritual home and wellness clinic and sells alternative medicines, is facing legal action after sending a termination letter to one of its staff members — a person it argues was a "subcontractor, not an employee".

Lainie Chait alleges she was let go from her role with the group because she was vaccinated in October.

In a letter, shared with news.com.au, the church says Chait's decision was "contrary … to what is required of us by our Lord God and Creator".

The letter reads in part: "It is the position of the (Church of Obuntu) that to receive the COVID-19/Sars Cov 2 injection consciously and deliberately with intent is in contradiction with our Constitution and contrary to our position on what is required of us by our Lord God and Creator."

A letter from the Church of Ubuntu discusses the firing of a worker because she was vaccinated. Photo / Supplied

The letter blames "external contract frustration in regards to the NSW state government's enforced medical apartheid and what we consider a highly disproportionate response to the Sars Cov 2 virus" for forcing "significant changes" in keeping with the church's "founding moral and ethical principles".

"As a consequence of this and the outcome of an urgent committee meeting on the 12th of October 2021 The Church Of Ubuntu has taken a position that no committee members or full members can be accepted if they consciously choose to, and then complete injections, with any of the current or future planned injections purported to protect from the COVID-19/Sars Cov 2 virus."

Chait told the ABC the church was guilty of a double standard by choosing to serve vaccinated customers at its wellness centre but refusing to employ vaccinated workers.

"It seems extremely hypocritical and I think there are a lot of people in the wellness industry that are hypocrites," she said.

"A lot of the customers that come to them are vaccinated, so why are you still serving customers that are vaccinated and not employing people that are vaccinated?

Church of Ubuntu vice president Karen Burge uses her social media platforms to urge parents not to vaccinate their kids. Photo / Facebook

"That part I don't get, and that's the hypocrisy that pisses me off the most."

In a response to questions from news.com.au, a spokesperson for the church said Chait was welcome to take the matter to court.

"Ms Chait can of course seek legal remedy if she wishes as in the alternative can the thousands and thousands of doctors, nurses, solicitors, healthcare workers and many other qualified professionals who have all had their jobs negatively impacted by choosing to NOT get the Covid-19 inoculation.

"We do not support the NSW state government's medical apartheid and we view it as unconstitutional and undemocratic and it is contrary to our Church Constitution … and a significant threat to this country maintaining its position as a representative democracy."

The church's vice-president, Karen Burge, posts regularly on her Facebook page. Recent posts include the words: "Our children are not lab rats."

She wrote last week: "Every day I hear stories of adverse reactions and deaths after jabs, so how are we expected to sit back and let them jab our children, especially while it's still in its experimental stage?"

The church names Barry Futter — a person whose social media is dedicated to legalising cannabis — as president.

The church's mission statement reads: "We seek to create an ecologically sustainable, resilient, and socially just society, through the spiritual recognition of our interdependence and connection. We strive to exude the qualities of kindness, compassion, integrity, and respect for all sentient beings, and the environment in which they exist."

A lawyer for Chait said the matter will come down to whether their client was hired as a contractor or an employee.

A spokesperson for the church told news.com.au they were unaware of any legal action being taken.