Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: How to celebrate Dad this Father's Day in lockdown

Here's our ultimate gift guide for everything you need to make Dad's day. Photos / Supplied

While your plans for Father's Day may have been affected by the lockdown, there's still time to plan a special day for the dads, grandads and father figures in your life.

Whether Dad is in your bubble, far away or perhaps busy as an essential worker during lockdown, there are so many ways to make him feel special this Father's Day.

And while your gift options may seem limited, there's countless treats you can find in supermarkets and small businesses delivering during lockdown.

So, here are our top picks for gifts for the foodie, coffee connoisseur, music lover, and every other type of dad there is - this day is about celebrating them all.

To eat

Treat Dad to his favourite cheeses from Whitestone in Oamaru. Photo / Supplied

Whitestone cheese

Cheese lovers rejoice - Whitestone in Oamaru is delivering the essentials nationwide during lockdown. Get Dad one of their gift packs or add them to a Father's Day cheeseboard.

Westmere meats

Westmere butchery in Auckland will deliver all sorts of meaty goodness to your front door. If you're after a tasty addition to a Father's Day brekky or a delicious dinner, or some savoury treats from biltong to pork pies, the options are endless.

Sweet Talk cake in a jar

If he has a bit of a sweet tooth, then look no further. Sweet Talk bakery will send cake in a jar to your door - just choose Dad's favourite flavour from vanilla salted caramel and espresso to s'mores or lemon and raspberry.

Whittaker's Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate

This milk chocolate block with a twist is the perfect sweet treat to add to your Father's Day gift. If you're feeling particularly indulgent, add it to a mug of hot chocolate with a dash of Baileys for a boozy after-dinner treat.

To drink

Black Pineapple Co cocktail kits

Dad can whip up some delectable cocktails with these kits specially designed for Father's Day. He has two mouthwatering recipes to choose from - a pear and walnut Old Fashioned and a blood orange and cacao Negroni.

Black Pineapple Co make at-home cocktails easy. Photo / Supplied

Leftfield The Hatchling pinot noir

You can't go past a hearty red wine when it comes to celebrating - and Dad is sure to love Leftfield's latest creation, a rich and delicious pinot noir.

Quick Brown Fox coffee liqueur

There's simply no better combination than coffee and alcohol - treat Dad to a bottle of Quick Brown Fox liqueur for an after-dinner treat all on its own or swirled over a bowl of ice-cream for the ultimate dessert.

Plant Projects coffee bundle

If your Dad's a bit of a home barista and he's been practicing his latte art during lockdown, this coffee and milk bundle from Plant Projects is just the gift for him. The coffee comes paired with your choice of oat, almond or soy milk - perfect if he's after a dairy-free option.

Basil Hayden's bourbon whiskey

This luxurious bourbon from Basil Hayden will warm up those cold lockdown evenings and will make a stunning addition to his liquor cabinet.

To buy

Cain & Abel knives are the perfect gift for the keen home chef. Photo / Supplied

Cain & Abel steel knives

Good knives are an essential for every home cook - and if Dad's been cooking up a storm in lockdown, he'll love getting these hand-crafted kitchen knives from Cain & Abel in the mail.

Mecca Bro-To face wash and moisturiser

If Dad's run out of shaving cream or moisturiser and wanting to try something new, why not order him some Bro-To skincare, available for speedy delivery though Mecca. The Very Useful Face Cream and Properly Clean Face Wash will make great additions to his skincare routine.

Essano Man skincare

From shave gel to beard oil and moisturiser, Essano's range for men has his grooming routine covered. This range is yet to appear in supermarkets but is still delivering online orders at alert levels 3 and 4.

Streaming subscriptions

If Dad's getting a bit bored in lockdown, it might be time to refresh his entertainment options. Treat him to his own Neon or Netflix subscription for all his favourite shows, sign him up for Sky Sport, or get him Spotify Premium to help while away the hours.

Why not get Dad his own Herald Premium subscription? Photo / Supplied

And while you're at it, why not get him his own digital subscription to NZ Herald Premium? It's the perfect gift for the news junkie dad who likes to keep up with current events. You can sign him up here.

To make

Bake him his favourite treats

Nothing warms the heart like fresh home-made treats. Whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies, gooey brownie, coffee cake or buttery scones with cream and jam for breakfast and you'll instantly become Dad's favourite.

Whip up Dad's favourite baking for a Father's Day treat. Photo / Getty Images

Homemade face mask

If you're feeling creative, why not stitch Dad his own face mask? It'll brighten up his weekly supermarket shop for essentials and if it's made with love, it'll help remind him to put it on before he heads out.

Cards

Nothing is more heartfelt than a home-made card. Let the kids loose on the craft supplies and get them to write sweet messages to Dad and Granddad. If they're far away, they'll love getting cards in the mail - and no matter how old you get, they'll always love hearing from you.

Home-made vouchers

We may not be able to go out right now, but that doesn't mean we can't plan some fun outings for when lockdown lifts. Write Dad some vouchers he can redeem anytime, whether that's a promise to go mini-golfing with him or take him to his favourite cafe for brunch, or vouchers for household tasks like doing the dishes or walking the dog. No matter how big or small the gesture, he's sure to appreciate it.