Tuck into dessert with these parfait spoons. Photo / Supplied

We've had Countdown bricks, New World's Little Garden seedlings, and the coveted Smeg knives.

Now Countdown has revealed its newest collectible - and it will come in handy for those of us wanting to restock our kitchen essentials.

The supermarket announced it is collaborating with Wiltshire to make its Salisbury collection of six cutlery sets available to shoppers with their purchases.

From July 8, for every $20 spent in store, customers will earn one eStamp by using their Onecard.

Like previous promotions, this one will last as long as stocks hold out.

You can collect adorable cutlery for your toddler who's just taking their first bites or update your charcuterie game with a sleek cheese knife set.

You can get a set of baby cutlery with Countdown's latest promotion. Photo / Supplied

There's also a classic dinner cutlery set, parfait spoons for dessert and metal salad servers. The steak knives are also sure to fly off the shelves - but watch those fingers.

During New World's Smeg promotion at the end of 2020, countless Kiwis tried to get their hands on one of the hugely popular knife sets. But warnings were issued after many reported injuries after using the very sharp knives.

Countdown looks set to rival the Smeg craze of 2020 with its newest offering. Photo / Supplied

And as the knives and knife blocks ran out, they started appearing on TradeMe for hundreds of dollars. Time will tell if the Wiltshire cutlery does the same.

Countdown director of brand Brid Drohan-Stewart said the pandemic brought families back around the dinner table for mealtimes and hopes the collectibles will continue to bring people together.

You can up your cheeseboard skills with a cheese knife set. Photo / Supplied

Whether you're shopping for a family, live on your own, or with flatmates, Drohan-Stewart says there's something for everyone.

"Because every family has a different idea of a 'complete set', the Countdown collectible collection can be redeemed in groups so our customers can build out their set to suit their needs. Whether they're building out a whole new collection or just adding a few useful pieces, we're certain that this cutlery will be used for years to come."