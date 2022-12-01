Jo Castasus started personal shopping service Aunty Jo's for Costco customers in November 2022. Photo / Supplied

If you haven’t yet managed to brave the lines at Costco, turns out there’s someone willing to do it for you - for a small fee.

Ever since the megastore opened in West Auckland in September, Kiwis have spent hours queuing up for the chance to nab some rotisserie chickens, giant teddy bears, and hot dog and soda combos.

But some of us live too far away to make the most of the deals - by the time you drive to Costco to fill up on their discounted petrol, you’ve probably used up the difference just getting there.

Never fear - Aunty Jo is here.

Aunty Jo is a personal shopping service created by Auckland woman Jo Castasus for those who can’t make it to the megastore themselves. For just $20, she’ll head to Costco and shop your grocery list for you. She’ll ship your goods near and far.

Castasus tells the Herald she started Aunty Jo’s on November 6 and has already completed 205 of the 215 orders received to date. And it turns out she’s not operating alone.

“We are a team of four close friends with the same mission and purpose, equally passionate and enthusiastic team,” she reveals.

Castasus and her small team have completed just over 200 orders so far. Photo / Supplied

And as it gets closer to Christmas, she reveals there have been some interesting orders to fill - “Not really weird, but amusing orders - like a 9ft snowman and the life-size Santa,” she shares.

The actual shopping itself is just one part of the process, Castasus reveals - then there’s admin, answering questions, coordinating, invoicing and packing the orders. Is just $20 enough for all the time and effort put into each order?

“To be honest, at times no,” she admits.

Ever since Costco opened in September, Kiwis have been lining up for a look inside the megastore. Photo / Sylvie Whinray.

“But that’s the only cost we can control in this process and we are willing to compromise to help customers save on fees.”

For Castasus and her team, the motivation for what they do is the “joy, happiness, and inclusiveness that our customers feel. Each time we receive their feedback and repeat orders we feel that our purpose has been served”.

She adds that the team are “so grateful” to their customers.

“It is amazing how they spend time writing the feedback and letting us know and others of their experience. We feel so blessed and loved that this service has been received positively.”