Coffee cons: The downside of our caffeine addiction

Why do we not seem to hear about the negative effects of coffee? Photo / 123RF

A problem with pinpointing the effects of coffee on certain health conditions is that the popular beverage comes in so many forms.

Question:

After I developed oesophageal reflux, my GP said my one cup a day of black coffee was "like drinking a cup of acid". I stopped drinking coffee, the reflux subsided, as did the jittery tachycardia, especially at bedtime (and I never had coffee after midday), and my chronic tinnitus has also improved. Decaffeinated coffee did not have this effect. Why do we not seem to hear about the negative effects of coffee?

Answer:

Coffee has undergone something of a renaissance in recent times, with much fanfare about the potential health benefits of moderate intake of the beverage. All well and good, but as you've pointed out, coffee does seem to cause a variety of adverse effects in different situations.

The challenge for researchers is sorting through these to determine what is true about coffee. Strictly which adverse health effects are linked to coffee consumption? And the answer to that is not straightforward.

It's not all good news about coffee – drinking four or more cups daily can cause insomnia, irritability, restlessness, nervousness, stomach upsets, muscle tremors and a fast heartbeat. Indeed, just one cup of caffeinated coffee can raise blood pressure and stiffen arteries in the short term.

This much we know, but things get complicated when we turn to research on the health issues you have experienced.

A review published this year in the journal Nutrients, for example, highlighted the many knowns and unknowns about coffee and gastrointestinal health. For example, coffee consumption stimulates increased secretion of certain salivary enzymes and gastrin and hydrochloric acid secretions in the stomach.

Given coffee is an acidic drink that increases stomach acid secretions, researchers have questioned whether drinking it may cause or worsen dyspepsia, oesophageal burns, gastritis or ulcers, and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD).

Unfortunately, much of this research has been limited by the study design. For example, researchers cannot definitively determine if coffee or other foods initiate symptoms of dyspepsia because coffee and food are often consumed together.

Likewise, many confounding issues hamper research on GORD. This is a painful condition caused by the return of stomach acid content into the oesophagus. Coffee may lower the pressure in the opening or sphincter at the bottom of the oesophagus, thus allowing gastro-oesophageal reflux and heartburn. However, not all research studies agree with this finding. For example, the 2022 review identified 11 studies in which coffee appeared to aggravate GORD, two in which coffee seemed to produce a protective effect against it and 15 studies with no association between coffee and GORD.

The problem with coffee and GORD research is that coffee is not a homogeneous drink. There are many variants of coffee beans, bean-processing methods, brewing methods, varying concentrations in each individual's cup (single shot or double), plus more. Given these variables are not accounted for in most research, it's not surprising we see such differing results.

Similar issues appear in the research looking at the impact of coffee on tinnitus. Past research has found that high amounts of caffeine worsen the condition. However, recent studies suggest this is false, and caffeine may even improve tinnitus distress.

So, which is it? The same set of issues highlighted in GORD research occurs with tinnitus – variability in coffee composition, individual coffee habits, and observational study designs that do not prospectively assess the impact of coffee on tinnitus over an extended period.

We need well-controlled prospective studies that detail people's coffee intake and gastro­intestinal symptoms to assess coffee's effect on GORD. Ditto for tinnitus.

In answer to your question, we do not often hear about the adverse effects of coffee consumption because, to date, no one can agree on whether coffee worsens GORD or tinnitus.

Still, there is potentially much to gain and little to lose in experimenting with a coffee-free lifestyle to see if it improves GORD or tinnitus, as research suggests there may well be a link.