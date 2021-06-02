Coast radio host Toni Street reveals bizarre way her house nearly caught fire

This morning Toni shared her terrifying story about her daughter's toy Duplo burning. Video / Coast

Every parent knows how important it is to make sure your home is fireproof.

But it turns out your house could be in danger of catching fire in a way you haven't realised.

Coast breakfast presenter Toni Street shared a word of warning on air this morning with co-hosts Sam Wallace and Jason Reeves when she revealed how her house nearly burned down.

Street revealed she smelled something burning in her house, went to check out her daughter's room and realised one of 6-year-old's toys, a Duplo block, was burning. The toy had caught fire and was singed black on one side.

"The smell of smoke was filling our house and we thought, oh my gosh there's a fire. I went into my 6-year-old daughter's room and a Duplo block was literally being singed," she shared.

Street shared a number of guesses listeners had made as to what caused the fire, from a toaster to a hair straightener to a candle.

Light reflecting off a makeup mirror set the piece of Duplo alight. Photo / @coastbreakfast

But it wasn't the oven element, a power cord, a charger, or a cigarette.

"Here I am to tell you what charred my daughter's bedroom," she said. "I have one of these little makeup mirrors, the really highly magnifiable makeup mirrors and that was sitting on her bedside and the sun has come in through her window, it has hit this magnifying mirror and it has bounced off on to a piece of Duplo that was sitting in a wooden basket."

"It singed right through the Duplo and I fear had we gone out for the day, could have then set alight the basket and our house could have gone up in flames."

Wallace pointed out that the picture looked like a laser had hit the plastic toy by magnifying the light on to it.

"So if you do have a makeup mirror make sure it's not facing the light, cause goodness knows what it could laser beam.

"I worry now that they'll be taking this thing all round the house trying to burn other things!" she joked.