Claire Mummery’s top tips for dealing with summer garden pests

As organic gardeners, we deal with pests and diseases throughout each season. Photo / Getty

Expert tips on how to deal with aphids - this season’s biggest gardening issue.

The endless rain and humidity of the past couple of months left us wondering if indeed our summer veg would grow, and what would happen to the garlic and shallots that were awaiting harvest?

Then bang - the heat arrived and, with this, thousands of aphids, greenshield bugs, caterpillars, bronze beetles, rust, blight and big fat caterpillar cocoons.

As organic gardeners, we expect to deal with some pests and diseases throughout each season, but this is unlike many I have seen in recent years.

In particular, I have suffered an overwhelming infestation of aphids on my shallots this summer.

You may be experiencing some of the same conditions yourself, and can relate to the sadness I feel after nurturing and caring for my shallots for nearly six months, only to find they have rotted and to watch an explosion of live aphids make their leaves completely black with their sheer numbers.

It was almost overnight that my pride and joy went from healthy-looking bulbs to rot and despair, and this was my biggest crop yet, as I have decided I will not buy onions and need to grow a type of onion all year round.

It is pretty impossible to eradicate an infestation of aphids in over 300 soggy bulbs.

When facing a defeat in the garden, the only remaining salvation is to learn the lesson, so that we can continually improve our techniques and harvests.

In this instance, I have learned two major lessons:

Airflow overabundance

I was space-greedy and planted my shallots too close together. I aimed for a bumper crop, so I tried to maximise the space I had and, consequently, the close plantings prevented sufficient airflow, which would have helped to prevent the rot.

Take a closer look

I needed to remove the net much earlier to take a closer look and be more vigilant of my growing plants.

The infestation in my garden had probably begun already in the young shallot leaves, as it would have been warm and protected the aphids from harsh winds.

Then - to top it off - I gave them even more protection and warmth with the netting, which also distracted me from my usual observation.

Aphids are one pest that can seem to “appear” overnight, as they are prolific producers of both eggs and of live young.

In cooler climates, aphids will keep their cycles going by laying eggs, but when humidity and heat are high, they simply pop out live young - it is quite remarkable really.

The young are birthed directly on to the young, vulnerable leaves, which they immediately pierce and then begin to devour the sweet carbohydrates within.

Adult aphids like warm spots in your garden to overwinter themselves, so frost-prone areas will suffer these pests far less.

If, like me, you have suffered an infestation this year, take the lesson on board and be prepared next winter/spring.

My advice is to start a regular monthly spraying of organic oil very early on - especially in the middle of the central leaves. Give your bulbs ample space for airflow!

My top tip upon discovering an infestation is to pull the plants out carefully and submerge them in water to prevent any of them re-infesting elsewhere. You can still eat the produce, it just may not be as juicy.

I am pleased to leave you with a reasonably happy ending to my shallot story - thanks to many dedicated hours of processing, I now have ¾ of my shallots peeled, sliced and dehydrating in the oven, ready for the year ahead.

For more gardening advice, visit growinspired.co.nz and discover Claire Mummery’s online gardening course at www.growinspiredacademy.com