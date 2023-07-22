Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Claire Mummery: How to create a portable orchard and grow cost-effective fruit

4 mins to read
You can grow a huge variety of fruit in pots. Photo / Getty Images.

You can grow a huge variety of fruit in pots. Photo / Getty Images.

You can easily grow an abundance of fruit, even if you don’t have a garden, writes Claire Mummery.

With many people choosing or needing to live in rented accommodation, it’s good to know that you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle