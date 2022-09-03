Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Claire Mummery: How to boost your garden soil quality for (almost) free

By Claire Mummery
4 mins to read
Improving your soil quality doesn't have to cost the earth. Photo/Getty

Improving your soil quality doesn't have to cost the earth. Photo/Getty

Great growing soil for less money? Claire Mummery dishes the dirt on where to find free nutrients.

Did you know that most vegetable plants will get their goodness and growth out of the first 30cm

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.