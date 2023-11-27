Gifts for under $50.

Christmas is the season of giving, but with the high cost of living in 2023, chances are your gift shopping list is a little more modest this year.

If you’ve been added to yet another Secret Santa or had a glimpse of your kids’ extravagant wish lists in the weeks leading up to the big day, you might already be lowering your budget before you add to cart.

The good news is that the rising cost of living doesn’t mean you have to skimp on holiday gifts and sharing the joy of Christmas with your loved ones.

Here are 15 Christmas gift ideas that won’t break the bank. From books to kitchenware to vouchers, there’s something on this under $50 gift guide for everyone - whether they love a touch of luxury, the gift of a memorable experience or simply a little treat. And after this year, who doesn’t deserve one (or several) of those?

Mecca SPF cracker

SPF cracker. Photo / Mecca

As we head into summer, it’s probably time your loved one topped up their SPF stash. And what better way to unwrap the gift of sun-safe skin than in Mecca’s signature Christmas cracker form?

$25 from Mecca

Living & Co cement 4 wick candle

Cement 4 wick candle. Photo / The Warehouse

Nothing says Christmastime like a citronella candle to light up your backyard and keep the sandflies at bay - so why not gift a loved one this gorgeous candle with foil accents?

$24 from The Warehouse

Wordle: The Party Game

Wordle: The Party Game. Photo / Mighty Ape

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the friend, family member or colleague who religiously does the daily Wordle and smugly shares their results in the group chat, then look no further.

$29.99 from Mighty Ape

Spruce and Hank Arohanui handkerchief

Spruce and Hank Arohanui handkerchief. Photo / The Green Collective

This colourful handkerchief makes a thoughtful gift that will become a pocket staple, featuring a stylised tūī - with some of the proceeds going to organisations such as Sustainable Coastlines and Forest & Bird.

$16.90 from from The Green Collective

Meyer lemon tree

Meyer lemon trees. Photo / The Plant Store

The ideal gift for a green-thumbed friend that will keep on growing - and when the tree eventually grows lemons, they’ll think of you each time they pick one to squeeze into a dessert recipe, zest into a salad dressing, or garnish a summery G&T.

$25.09 from The Plant Store

Typo personalised A5 journal

Personalised A5 journal. Photo / Typo

Monogrammed accessories don’t have to be expensive - this notebook from Typo comes in a range of colours with your loved one’s initials on the cover.

$24 from Typo

11 in 1 bar multi-tool

An 11-in-1 bar multi-tool. Photo / Not Socks

If you know someone who’s quite the home bartender and loves whipping up new cocktails in their kitchen, then this multi-tool is the perfect gift, with all the gadgets you need to bring the bar home.

$29.95 from Not Socks

Sophie mini pearl studs

Mini pearl studs in silver. Photo / Sophie

These delicate pearl studs make a thoughtful addition to anyone’s jewellery collection, and are a staple that never goes out of style.

$48 from Sophie

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi (My First Cookbook Māori edition)

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi features seven recipes by Northland's Kirsten Holtz. Photo / Edmonds

This te reo Māori version of the classic Edmonds cookbook for beginners is perfect for the budding chef in your life, featuring recipes for Matariki star biscuits, steamed pudding and fried bread.

$26 from The Warehouse

T2 Three’s a Party gift pack

Three's a Party gift pack. Photo / T2

For the person who loves nothing more than a cuppa, T2 has packaged up their three most popular black teas into one festive and reusable container - brew their Christmas Breakfast blend as the big day dawns.

$34 from T2

The Body Shop Cherries & Cheer shower gel

Cherries & Cheer shower gel. Photo / The Body Shop

Who doesn’t want to smell like cherries and vanilla on Christmas Day? It’s a luxe addition to their “everything shower” and also makes a great stocking stuffer.

$18 from The Body Shop

Cotton on cooler bag

Cooler bag. Photo / Cotton On

This stylish cooler bag will keep all your festive drinks and snacks chilled if you’re planning to spend Boxing Day relaxing at the beach.

$39.99 from Cotton On

Restaurant Association gift voucher

Restaurant Association gift vouchers. Photo / dinefind.co.nz

Give the gift of a delicious dinner out and help support local eateries at the same time with a gift voucher from the Restaurant Association.

Up to $50 from dinefind.co.nz.

Good Material by Dolly Alderton

Good Material by Dolly Alderton. Photo / Penguin Books

British writer Dolly Alderton’s long-awaited follow-up to the hugely popular Ghosts and Everything I Know About Love is the ideal addition to any bookworm’s shelf.

$26 from The Warehouse

House of Chocolate Christmas tree & speculaas & crisp pearl dark chocolate duo

Christmas tree and speculaas dark chocolate duo. Photo / House of Chocolate

No gift guide is complete without a sweet treat - and this delicious combo from House of Chocolate couldn’t be more Christmassy, with dark chocolate meeting festive spices.

$47 from House of Chocolate