Chilling video shows man trying to lure a teen girl back to his farm. Video / @jaycie444 TikTok

A teenage woman has shared the chilling moment a man approached her while she browsed through clothes and attempted to lure her back to his farm on the promise of paid work.

The 17-year-old was flicking through a clothing rack at a charity store in the US when she noticed the man behaving suspiciously, prompting her to begin filming on her phone.

After approaching her, the man, who identified himself as Laurie, commented that he thought she was "one of the most beautiful girls I've ever met".

In an attempt to dissuade him from continuing the interaction, the teen said, "thank you" but kept her back turned and continued sifting through clothes.

The man was far from put off, asking if he could buy her one of the items she was looking at.

"No it's OK, I'll be fine," she responded.

The teen captured the man trying to lure her back to his house. Photo / jaycie444, TikTok

Still, he continued pressing her for information, asking if she was engaged to someone.

"No I'm not, but I'm only 17," she replied, being interrupted by the man who announced, "well I'm not either".

"OK well that's a good age to be," he added.

He went on to say that he had recently sustained an injury to one of his knees and that he wanted to show her.

"I got bitten by a tick actually, maybe you can guess which one is bad," he pressed.

Trying to ignore his advances, the teen replied that she had "no idea".

The man then delivered a spiel about how he lived "out in the country" and had "a bunch of stuff" that he was falling behind on around his home that he needed help with.

"It's a paying thing but basically involves getting my stuff out the garden and processing some things," he told her.

The teen then made a quick exit from the exchange by telling him she had to go because she was getting a phone call.

She uploaded the video to TikTok late last year with the caption, "there are creeps out there everybody please stay safe".

Sadly, a disturbing volume of replies were from women who had found themselves in similarly uncomfortable situations.

"Ugh what a dirty man. A few months back I was in the supermarket and there was also a creep who kept telling me I had pretty hair. It's good that you stayed calm and stay kind, because if I was in a situation like that I would panicking so bad," one comment read.

"I think I was groomed by some creep when I was like 15 years old. He also showed me his injuries," another said.

"I've read so many terrible stories/news articles that started out with a convo just like this one," a third wrote.